New to Mining and choosing the right GPU

Hello Everyone,



I am completely new to the idea of crypto mining and have never taken the plunge and done it before. I am in the financial industry though and have a thorough understanding of foreign currencies though. I have been thoroughly researching the plan of action as to when to enter and building my first rig. I have a pretty good idea on what parts I am going to choose for the ram, MOBO, CPU, and PSU, but deciding which GPUs to choose has been a difficult process. I have decided that I want to mine Ravencoin since Etherium is going to be proof of Stake. I wanted to know what everyone's recommendations to me would be if the goal is to earn around 80-100 dollars a day in profit after a .0794 cent per KWH of electricity as far as graphics cards are concerned. I have narrowed my GPUs to the following:



AMD Rx 5600 or 5700 XT (8) but up to 12

Nvidia RX 3600 xc or 3700 (8-12) if the 3700 8

AMD RX 6700 or 6800 (8)



Any guidance would be helpful