New to Mining and choosing the right GPU

Callmevince567

Hello Everyone,

I am completely new to the idea of crypto mining and have never taken the plunge and done it before. I am in the financial industry though and have a thorough understanding of foreign currencies though. I have been thoroughly researching the plan of action as to when to enter and building my first rig. I have a pretty good idea on what parts I am going to choose for the ram, MOBO, CPU, and PSU, but deciding which GPUs to choose has been a difficult process. I have decided that I want to mine Ravencoin since Etherium is going to be proof of Stake. I wanted to know what everyone's recommendations to me would be if the goal is to earn around 80-100 dollars a day in profit after a .0794 cent per KWH of electricity as far as graphics cards are concerned. I have narrowed my GPUs to the following:

AMD Rx 5600 or 5700 XT (8) but up to 12
Nvidia RX 3600 xc or 3700 (8-12) if the 3700 8
AMD RX 6700 or 6800 (8)

Any guidance would be helpful
 
C

Callmevince567

Let's say in a perfect world I get them all below market price.
3600 xc @ 650 ea
3700 below 1000
6800 below 1200
6700 below 1000
5600 xt @ 550 or below
5700 @ 700 or below
 
A

Andrew_Carr

Yeah, so what I would do is copy something like this (https://www.kryptex.org/en/best-gpus-for-mining) into a spreadsheet and then calculate $ / hashrate and hashrate / watt (https://whattomine.com/coins/151-eth-ethash). That way you can find the cheapest options for the highest hashrates (short-term profitability) as well as the most efficient cards (longer term profitability). For example, a GTX 1080TI for $500 gets about the same hashrate as a $800 6700XT in Ethereum so for immediate profit a the 1080ti is probably better even accounting for the higher power usage, but long-term using twice as much power for the same hashrate might price you out of profitability if crypto enters a bear market. If you can find cards that are near the top in both metrics that's what I would buy. Also, just to make things more confusing, it's worth doing this for multiple algorithms such as Ravencoin as well so that if ETH mining becomes unprofitable / disappears that you have the best card for other coins as well.
 
A

Andrew_Carr

Callmevince567 said:
Is it a bad idea to mix different cards in a rig?
Not really. It just makes things more complicated. Kinda unavoidable in this market unless you're paying scalper prices or buying older GPUs. The only major disadvantage is that you can only run one version of a mining program (i.e. trex miner) per computer, so if you mix LHR and non-LHR Nvidia GPUs you can't use trex to mine both ETH and Ravencoin at the same time so you'd have to configure a different program for one of the two algorithms.
 
