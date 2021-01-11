New system extremely laggy.

So I finally got my new system up and running with a 5950x and 3080. The system is super laggy even in the bios. I just finished it last night and didn't feel like trouble shooting it anymore. I believe it is possibly the riser cable in my lian li that might be the issue. I did a clean I install of windows but eventually I will get a blue screen or windows fails to install updates. Anything else could cause it? I would hate to it be a faulty 3080 or 5950x. All running off a Seasonic 750w focus gold PSU that is only a little over 2 years old. I will try removing the riser card when I get home from work first.
 
kirbyrj said:
I'd definitely remove the riser card and see what happens. I'd also double check your memory stability.
Memory should be fine since it is the same at stock or xmp. I will check it still.

Tup3x said:
It's definitely the riser cable. Set PCIe to gen 3 when using the cable or ditch it.
Yea that what came to mind right away. Weird since I haven't touched it since I had a 1080ti. I believe the rise was suppose to be gen 4. I'll probably just ditch it.
 
My understanding is that PCIe gen4 riser cables don't actually work. If it works when you force PCIe gen3, just do that. Gen4 doesn't actually get you noticeable performance.
 
schizo said:
My understanding is that PCIe gen4 riser cables don't actually work. If it works when you force PCIe gen3, just do that. Gen4 doesn't actually get you noticeable performance.
From what I've read and watched, you need a PCIe 4th gen cable. Not just a cable. Not just that, but not all 4th gen cables will work either, while some of the exact same type will and won't. It's funky out there right now. Especially with the price of a pure 4th gen riser.
 
schizo said:
I haven't seen anyone say any gen4 riser cables actually work but I suppose YMMV.
There was a video recently where the reviewer tested a bunch of 4th gen cables. On a 4th gen system with a 4th gen GPU. Some of the cables worked properly, other cables didn't work at all.

Sometimes he would test 3 of the exact same cable from the same company, same model number, and some would work, others wouldn't. He says there is no rhyme or reason. Weird.
 
auntjemima said:
There was a video recently where the reviewer tested a bunch of 4th gen cables. On a 4th gen system with a 4th gen GPU. Some of the cables worked properly, other cables didn't work at all.

Sometimes he would test 3 of the exact same cable from the same company, same model number, and some would work, others wouldn't. He says there is no rhyme or reason. Weird.
Yea it is pretty damn lame. Idk why I even got the rise in the first place. Oh well.
 
If you really like the way it looks, gen3 mode should work fine. Otherwise put it directly into the motherboard slot.
 
if your mouse is sluggish or intermittent, there are USB issues with most all of the early bios for ryzen 5000. some may have fixed that problem in recent updates. that may be playing a factor is the "laggy" symptoms.
 
nealx01 said:
if your mouse is sluggish or intermittent, there are USB issues with most all of the early bios for ryzen 5000. some may have fixed that problem in recent updates. that may be playing a factor is the "laggy" symptoms.
Nah it is the entire system. Sound studders. Opening/resizing windows studders and slow to respond.
 
vegeta535 said:
Nah it is the entire system. Sound studders. Opening/resizing windows studders and slow to respond.
What power setting are you using in power & sleep settings. it looks like you are pulling about 600 watts with that system depending on what you have for storage.
 
