New system extremely laggy.

So I finally got my new system up and running with a 5950x and 3080. The system is super laggy even in the bios. I just finished it last night and didn't feel like trouble shooting it anymore. I believe it is possibly the riser cable in my lian li that might be the issue. I did a clean I install of windows but eventually I will get a blue screen or windows fails to install updates. Anything else could cause it? I would hate to it be a faulty 3080 or 5950x. All running off a Seasonic 750w focus gold PSU that is only a little over 2 years old. I will try removing the riser card when I get home from work first.