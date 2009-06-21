New Silverstone FT02

Omerta said: Yes, but silverstone uses pathetically thin side panels (especially on their ft01). I guarantee the side panel on the FT02 will bulge very easily too.



I dealt with the FT01, and I did not like it. Build quality wasn't that great, and I hated the plastic hdd racks.



You prefer the raven over the b70 I sold you? Click to expand...

Hey bud, I'm deciding between the two. The B70 cools A LOT better than the Raven for me (surprisingly). Granted it's been hot here the last two days but I thought the Raven would AT LEAST have better GPU cooling and equal CPU cooling - it has proven otherwise so far.The thing I loved about the B70 is that the temps were within 1 to 2*C of each other with the side panel on or off - b/c the 140mm fans do a pretty good job bringing in cool air IF you remove the filters in front of them. The only thing I didn't like about the B70 was that (as you would know) it's just one ginormous black rectangular mass staring down at me on my desk. There's nothing awe inspiring about the exterior looks of the B70 at all - it's a big, black, boring rectangular boxThe Raven, though steel and plastic, definitely has more character to it. I'm sad to say that when I put the side panel on, I gain 6 to 10*c in both CPU and GPU - which puzzles me. This is the same pet peeve that caused me to sell my all time favor TJ09-BW last month. So now I've got a Raven running with side panel off, which I hate.The B70 is still sitting here . . . I might have to move everything back into it until I can get my hands on the FT02???BTW, yeah, I did forget how thin the side panels were on my TJ09. I hated that too. Hope the FT02's is better than that. While the plastic HDD trays on the Raven (which I assume are the same as the FT01/FT02) aren't stellar - they're no worse than the fairly flimsy tool-less trays on the B70 so I call them a wash for now.Here are links to pics of my system in both cases:Raven:B70: