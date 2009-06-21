New Silverstone FT02

Blackstone
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Mar 8, 2007
- Messages
- 3,096
Have you guys seen photos of this thing yet? Amazing.
Edit: 1,567,050 views of this thread and counting! 04/18/2016.
Edit: 1,567,050 views of this thread and counting! 04/18/2016.
Last edited:
You are right on that as normal sleeve bearing fans become noisier only when they are positioned horizontally to blow air up because they vibrate a lot in that particular orientation (this is not a problem if the fan is blowing air down). Noise caused by vibration aside, sleeve bearing fan is still quieter than ball bearing fan. So when we were developing the 180mm fans for the Fortress FT01 and RAVEN RV01 case last year, we spent quite a lot of time solving this problem, eventally we found that a custom spacer designed to fit between the C ring and the bearing cover did the trick and eliminated the vibration.Something I didn't like with the horizontal 180mm fans is that they're sleeve bearing fans, and as such are much noisier when mounted horizontally.
welcome, tony! thanks for the info. hope to see more help from you around the forums. i know people really respect and appreciate the help from manufacturer representatives like yourself.You are right on that as normal sleeve bearing fans become noisier only when they are positioned horizontally to blow air up because they vibrate a lot in that particular orientation (this is not a problem if the fan is blowing air down). Noise caused by vibration aside, sleeve bearing fan is still quieter than ball bearing fan. So when we were developing the 180mm fans for the Fortress FT01 and RAVEN RV01 case last year, we spent quite a lot of time solving this problem, eventally we found that a custom spacer designed to fit between the C ring and the bearing cover did the trick and eliminated the vibration.
Interesting. I own a Silverstone FT01, and while the top fan isn't necessarily loud (I'm just very picky) the top 180mm is subjectively twice as noisy as the front intake. I may try switching the two to see if the difference is purely based on orientation.You are right on that as normal sleeve bearing fans become noisier only when they are positioned horizontally to blow air up because they vibrate a lot in that particular orientation (this is not a problem if the fan is blowing air down). Noise caused by vibration aside, sleeve bearing fan is still quieter than ball bearing fan. So when we were developing the 180mm fans for the Fortress FT01 and RAVEN RV01 case last year, we spent quite a lot of time solving this problem, eventally we found that a custom spacer designed to fit between the C ring and the bearing cover did the trick and eliminated the vibration.
You forgot "IMO" at the end of your sentence.Why so many external bays? Useless.
In black it would certainly be more appealing. Regardles I'd like more pictures of it from more angles.Yeah I posted about this a while back during computex along with the Raven 2. All they need to do is make a Black FT02 and I'm sold.
No stealth fighter looks, and more drive bays for RAIDing.
exactly why i've always like silverstone cases, just simple and clean. although i still think the TJ09/10 is the best looking case out there.wow..so clean
I can almost agree with you. The TJ-09 is a good looking case, but it isn't without its flaws. In the asthetics department on the FT02 I'd like to see a smaller logo. That's one thing I've never been a huge fan of. I own a TJ-09 mind you and its one of the few complaints I have about it. Another general complaint is with regard to the ultra thin side panels. I'd like to see these made thicker. The main reason is that when you start stuffing wires behind the motherboard tray, it can cause the side panel to buldge.exactly why i've always like silverstone cases, just simple and clean. although i still think the TJ09/10 is the best looking case out there.
I have similar complaints on the TJ10 I have. Early on I had a rattling problem with the side panels because they were thin then it just disappeared after I took the case apart. And my panels do bulge slightly, but not too much since I use a modular psu and don't need that many connectors.I can almost agree with you. The TJ-09 is a good looking case, but it isn't without its flaws. In the asthetics department on the FT02 I'd like to see a smaller logo. That's one thing I've never been a huge fan of. I own a TJ-09 mind you and its one of the few complaints I have about it. Another general complaint is with regard to the ultra thin side panels. I'd like to see these made thicker. The main reason is that when you start stuffing wires behind the motherboard tray, it can cause the side panel to buldge.
TJ-09 specific: The flip up USB/front panel ports on the TJ-09 could also be made to feel smoother. Mine almost feels like there is sand in it. When you push it down it makes a ton of noise which I don't like. That sounds like a very long list of complaints, but trust me, if you've ever read my comments in other case threads, that's a pretty high endorsement of a case. Normally I have much longer lists of issues with a case.
Agreed. Make the logo smaller and I think it would be an instant hit for them. Of course I'd like to see an 8th expansion slot so that I could use all four of my PCI-Express slots provided by my EVGA Classified board. However, that would likely require a significant redesign of the case, and truly few people need that.I have similar complaints on the TJ10 I have. Early on I had a rattling problem with the side panels because they were thin then it just disappeared after I took the case apart. And my panels do bulge slightly, but not too much since I use a modular psu and don't need that many connectors.
If they ever release a TJ09/10 v2, I think they should have thicker side panels, better cable management, and an easier way to access the middle intake fan.
+1I have similar complaints on the TJ10 I have. Early on I had a rattling problem with the side panels because they were thin then it just disappeared after I took the case apart. And my panels do bulge slightly, but not too much since I use a modular psu and don't need that many connectors.
If they ever release a TJ09/10 v2, I think they should have thicker side panels, better cable management, and an easier way to access the middle intake fan.
+1 alsoAgreed. Make the logo smaller and I think it would be an instant hit for them. Of course I'd like to see an 8th expansion slot so that I could use all four of my PCI-Express slots provided by my EVGA Classified board. However, that would likely require a significant redesign of the case, and truly few people need that.
Having used all aluminum cases (TJ09 and a slew of Lian Li's) for the last couple of years and swearing by them, I can tell you that steel isn't the evil people make it out to be. I just sold off my TJ09 and most of my LL's because I moved my system into the Raven - which is all steel and plastic (gasp!) . . . and the only thing you lose is pure aesthetics.I like everything about it except the lack of it being made entirely of aluminum, seriously bump it up to full body and frame aluminum and make it $300 like we know they want to.
Yes, but silverstone uses pathetically thin side panels (especially on their ft01). I guarantee the side panel on the FT02 will bulge very easily too.+1
+1 also
Having used all aluminum cases (TJ09 and a slew of Lian Li's) for the last couple of years and swearing by them, I can tell you that steel isn't the evil people make it out to be. I just sold off my TJ09 and most of my LL's because I moved my system into the Raven - which is all steel and plastic (gasp!) . . . and the only thing you lose is pure aesthetics.
While you can't deny to beauty of a nice brushed/anodized aluminum case, it is not without its drawbacks as the others above have noted. My main complaints with all previous aluminum cases were the potential rattles, fragility and bulging of the side panels and how easily the interior gets marked up by the installation of parts. People complain that steel is ugly and heavy. As big as the Raven is, it is not at all heavy. It's very quiet and much more sturdy. Even the plastic doesn't look plastic - so it's all very typical Silverstone quality that you'd expect from their cases.
An aluminum exterior and steel interior on the FT02 will be awesome because I think that gives you the best of both worlds. I wouldn't let the steel parts deter you from buying the FT02 - it won't deter me that's for sure. Again, this is coming a someone who had nothing but all aluminum cases for some time now.
Hey bud, I'm deciding between the two. The B70 cools A LOT better than the Raven for me (surprisingly). Granted it's been hot here the last two days but I thought the Raven would AT LEAST have better GPU cooling and equal CPU cooling - it has proven otherwise so far.Yes, but silverstone uses pathetically thin side panels (especially on their ft01). I guarantee the side panel on the FT02 will bulge very easily too.
I dealt with the FT01, and I did not like it. Build quality wasn't that great, and I hated the plastic hdd racks.
You prefer the raven over the b70 I sold you?
I know but five degrees difference in GPU temps is enormous. Note that the Haf932 crashed and the GPU was only one degree warmer than the FT01.Blackstone- In a test that included the FT01, antec 900, and the antec 1200, the original FT01 did fairly well considering its noise levels. (GPU used was gtx 280 with a qx9770)
http://www.custompc.co.uk/labs/238068/silverstone-ft01-w.html
1hr stress test: (GPU/CPU/HD temps)
FT01 (100/92/49)
900 (95/92/50)
1200 (96/90/48)
HAF932 (failed test, crashed 101+/87+/48)
while the FT01 posted the highest gpu temps, it pretty much matched the other cases in cpu/hd temps all while generating much less noise. Personally, 4C wasn't much of a compromise for me to give up, and I can only see the FT02 improving immensely in the gpu cooling area as well as overall with the improved design, all while not sounding like a vacuum cleaner.