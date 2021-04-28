New Router Recommendation

Internet speeds upgrade to 400mbit down.



Current network Gear:

Edgerouter Lite ER3 Router

Dell 5448 Powerconnect switch

UniFi Pro AP / Unifi AC-Lite AP





I am doing traffic shaping on the Edgerouter and it looks like it can't go past ~100mbit with shaping enabled. CPU is maxed at ~100mbit. Disabling all shaping gets the full 400 mbit with hardware handoff. However, I really want to have traffic shaping so it looks like a new router is in order.



What are some good options to that will allow traffic shaping at 400+ mbits? This isn't really a standard question so google wasn't a ton of help, was hoping some you experienced folks here could provide some suggestions.



Thanks!