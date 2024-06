uberjon said: Interesting, Ive personally never noticed anything disappear? But maybe those features I wasn't using?



Have you tried using a mix of old/new hardware before? My unifi dream router happily supports my very old outdoor+ access point. It's probably 8-10yr+ old tech working with a modern controller flawlessly. Click to expand...

For me, the big one was back when I was working for a small IT company doing small/medium business stuff. We had a lot of clients with Unifi APs attached to a cloud key that we controlled, so we had several sites on the key for different clients. Most of these clients had like 1-4 APs, so not huge companies. Eventually, Ubiquiti pushed out an update for the cloud key that stopped allowing you to create multiple sites on the same cloud key - there was no warning about this before you upgraded, thankfully we found out before pushing the update to our main cloud key. The idea is that Ubiquiti wanted all of these small companies to buy their own cloud key and then just have it attached to our cloud management account.Previous thread about the issue for reference: https://www.reddit.com/r/Ubiquiti/comments/l3l1ol/psa_dont_upgrade_cloud_key_if_you_need_multisite/ Ubiquiti has shown that they will remove features at will (and without notice) if they want to try to squeeze more money out of you.