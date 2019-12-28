Hi All, My 6 year old 1600W Enermax PSU is finally dying. I have a 1950x Threadripper, 32GB of 3200mhz RAM, 2080ti. I noticed this earler last week when I was playing BF-V, I would here this little crackling sound. Well, over the last few days it has gotten worse. More crackling sound coming from my PSU when doing graphics intensive gaming before teh gamne crashes to the desktop. Normal desktop functions work fine such as video playback playback or video rendering such as Adobe After Effects or Handbrake. I am figuring it is time for a new one. I doubt that I need a full 1600W PSU because I am no longer running dual cards anymore. I am thinking an 850W or a 1000w PSU should be good but 850 will be that sweet-spot. Opinions? Brand? My system is in the sig below. Thank you and Happy New Years!!!