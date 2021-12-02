New PSU suggestion

M

MrMackey

n00b
Joined
Dec 2, 2021
Messages
1
Hi there,

I am getting a new system with a 3090FE and a 12900K, which is expected to be pushed from time to time, but I do not plan to overclock. Checking the specs of these I see that a 3090 has a TDP of 350W and 12900K of 250W at stock settings (600W total).
Which high-grade PSU would you suggest that will also be able to withstand potential future upgrades? Is 750 enough? Would I need to go as high as 1k?

Thank you in advance!
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
7,332
I wouldn't go any less then 850w for that system. 1k will give your PSU breathing room and keep it from running near the edge. Anything from Corsair, seasonic, EVGA or super flower will get the job.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top