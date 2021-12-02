New PSU suggestion

Hi there,



I am getting a new system with a 3090FE and a 12900K, which is expected to be pushed from time to time, but I do not plan to overclock. Checking the specs of these I see that a 3090 has a TDP of 350W and 12900K of 250W at stock settings (600W total).

Which high-grade PSU would you suggest that will also be able to withstand potential future upgrades? Is 750 enough? Would I need to go as high as 1k?



Thank you in advance!