New Photo Real 3D Graphics Demo To Melt Your GPU

cybereality
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Mar 22, 2008
- Messages
- 8,784
So this is a real time 3D graphics demo I put together in one week. Uses real time global illumination in Godot Engine.
Should work with cards as old as a GTX 1060 6GB, but if you want the graphics in the image above you'll probably need an RTX 2080 Ti or better. You can download for free on Itch.io, let me know what you think.
https://cybereality.itch.io/ella-a-study-in-realism
