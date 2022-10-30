new pc or cpu?

hello all. i was planning to upgrade my GPU to a newer one so i can play directx 12 games(far cry 6 etc..). i only have 275.50 cents. its walmart gift cards that i have. i spent a little bit of it to get food thats why the weird amount. im currently saving up my money to get a used car. i was thinking of either getting a new gpu or just upgrade the pc(i have 2 prebuilt pcs below) then use the gtx 760 until i can afford a better gpu maybe another year. i can only afford the walmart cards right now.AMD A8 6600kMSI A 78M-E358GB DDR3 1333mhzGTX 7602TB hard drive SATA500watt power supply(got in 2020 as old one died)17" monitor 1280x1024(non HD monitor)keyboard and mouse2TB mybook hard drivesall these prices are in canadian dollars.