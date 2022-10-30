new pc or cpu?

bruno16757
n00b
- Joined
- Oct 29, 2022
- Messages
- 1
hello all. i was planning to upgrade my GPU to a newer one so i can play directx 12 games(far cry 6 etc..). i only have 275.50 cents. its walmart gift cards that i have. i spent a little bit of it to get food thats why the weird amount. im currently saving up my money to get a used car. i was thinking of either getting a new gpu or just upgrade the pc(i have 2 prebuilt pcs below) then use the gtx 760 until i can afford a better gpu maybe another year. i can only afford the walmart cards right now.
AMD A8 6600k
MSI A 78M-E35
8GB DDR3 1333mhz
GTX 760
2TB hard drive SATA
500watt power supply(got in 2020 as old one died)
17" monitor 1280x1024(non HD monitor)
keyboard and mouse
2TB mybook hard drives
all these prices are in canadian dollars.
https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/Gigaby...e-GT-1030-OC-2G-Graphics-Card/PRD619LIQJ4M0AV
https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/ASUS-D...DR6-PCIe-4-0-HDMI-DisplayPort/PRD5ZOKA9ZG9CDL
https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/ASUS-P...-3-0-x16-DVI-HDMI-DisplayPort/PRD2MHL76FO6YUO
https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/ASRock...3-0-x16-HDCP-Ready-Video-Card/PRD1UM2FVNM9YX9
https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/HP-Eli...GA-Windows-10-Pro-64-Bit-Engl/PRD2DCYZ6VYWNZW
https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/Dell-O...dows-10-Pro-64bit-Refurbished/PRD17PFDTN4DJ67
AMD A8 6600k
MSI A 78M-E35
8GB DDR3 1333mhz
GTX 760
2TB hard drive SATA
500watt power supply(got in 2020 as old one died)
17" monitor 1280x1024(non HD monitor)
keyboard and mouse
2TB mybook hard drives
all these prices are in canadian dollars.
https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/Gigaby...e-GT-1030-OC-2G-Graphics-Card/PRD619LIQJ4M0AV
https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/ASUS-D...DR6-PCIe-4-0-HDMI-DisplayPort/PRD5ZOKA9ZG9CDL
https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/ASUS-P...-3-0-x16-DVI-HDMI-DisplayPort/PRD2MHL76FO6YUO
https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/ASRock...3-0-x16-HDCP-Ready-Video-Card/PRD1UM2FVNM9YX9
https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/HP-Eli...GA-Windows-10-Pro-64-Bit-Engl/PRD2DCYZ6VYWNZW
https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/Dell-O...dows-10-Pro-64bit-Refurbished/PRD17PFDTN4DJ67