New nVidia GPU - best way to secure one upon release?

I've been loving my 1080 Ti but have been itching big-time for an upgrade. I'm sure, at release, no matter the price, nVidia is going to sell out of their GPU's. What do you think is the best way for someone to secure one? I've never purchased a video card near a release, and have always waited a while for the demand to settle. However, with a new HP Reverb G2 on order, and a bunch of games I want to play on my new 4k projector, I'm willing to shell out $1000+. Are they typically released at midnight, and I'll have to fight other online shoppers? Does nVidia always release their FE cards first, and AIB's a few weeks/months later? I appreciate any input!