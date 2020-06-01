New nVidia GPU - best way to secure one upon release?

mazeroth

I've been loving my 1080 Ti but have been itching big-time for an upgrade. I'm sure, at release, no matter the price, nVidia is going to sell out of their GPU's. What do you think is the best way for someone to secure one? I've never purchased a video card near a release, and have always waited a while for the demand to settle. However, with a new HP Reverb G2 on order, and a bunch of games I want to play on my new 4k projector, I'm willing to shell out $1000+. Are they typically released at midnight, and I'll have to fight other online shoppers? Does nVidia always release their FE cards first, and AIB's a few weeks/months later? I appreciate any input!
 
I had no issue ordering a 2080 Ti off the NVIDIA website on release day. Also ordered a Titan X when it was released from their website. They use a third-party fulfillment service, though, so it takes a little longer to actually arrive compared to retailers.
 
step one: wait until they are actually released(not even announced yet...)
step two: order one on nvidia.com
 
Good luck.

When the cards are actually released, availability will likely be considerably worse than any past launch in recent memory because of the massive supply-chain disruptions caused by the Chinese coronavirus.
 
