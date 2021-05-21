new miner needs some help

CTViking

May 21, 2021
Hi everyone,

I am new to mining and new to this board so I apologize if this question has been asked already. I did try to search.

I have a 4 or 5 year old gaming laptop with an NVIDIA 1070 so two weeks ago I started mining and it has been working. I am getting a current hashrate around 24.5 and mining maybe .001 ETH per day (a little less). Simple math is .001 with $3,000 ETH (It's a little below that right now) is $3 per day.

Since it was time to upgrade my computer anyway I ordered a new one with an NVIDIA 3080. It arrived yesterday. I had read that I should expect a hashrate around 80. When it started mining, the hashrate I was showing was around 39. I read an article a few days ago that NVIDIA is halving the hashrates of their 3080s but mine was assembled before that and from what I read those won't be arriving until June. Additionally, despite what would seem like a 50+% higher hashrate is not mining nearly as much ETH as my older computer.

I let it run overnight and when I looked this morning the hashrate was at 51. Not 80 but improved.

Is something that will improve over time?
Do I need to adjust any settings? I did not make any adjustments to the old 1070/
Why would a higher hashrate generate less ETH?

Any advice would be appreciated.
 
Zeoclang

Jul 11, 2004
The actual amount of ETH mined will vary daily even if your hash rate is constant. Take a 7 day average. A couple days ago ETH mining payouts were unusually high. Your hash rate wont improve over time but your payout probably will if the pool you are using uses PPLNS.
Most miners reduce the power limit but increase the core clock and memory clock. Memory is the most important. Make sure your laptop has adequate cooling.
 
