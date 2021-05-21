new miner needs some help

Hi everyone,



I am new to mining and new to this board so I apologize if this question has been asked already. I did try to search.



I have a 4 or 5 year old gaming laptop with an NVIDIA 1070 so two weeks ago I started mining and it has been working. I am getting a current hashrate around 24.5 and mining maybe .001 ETH per day (a little less). Simple math is .001 with $3,000 ETH (It's a little below that right now) is $3 per day.



Since it was time to upgrade my computer anyway I ordered a new one with an NVIDIA 3080. It arrived yesterday. I had read that I should expect a hashrate around 80. When it started mining, the hashrate I was showing was around 39. I read an article a few days ago that NVIDIA is halving the hashrates of their 3080s but mine was assembled before that and from what I read those won't be arriving until June. Additionally, despite what would seem like a 50+% higher hashrate is not mining nearly as much ETH as my older computer.



I let it run overnight and when I looked this morning the hashrate was at 51. Not 80 but improved.



Is something that will improve over time?

Do I need to adjust any settings? I did not make any adjustments to the old 1070/

Why would a higher hashrate generate less ETH?



Any advice would be appreciated.