New Linux Patches Enhance Intel Nested Virtualization Performance On Linux

“As part of the fix is introducing a cache for L1 APIC pages for enhancing the performance of the unmanaged guest memory:
No specific benchmark numbers were provided publicly for quantifying the performance impact of this overhead for nested VM use-cases.
See this patch series for those interested in the work to enhance the nested VMX performance under KVM for Intel CPUs on Linux.”
Source; https://www.phoronix.com/news/Linux-KVM-Nested-Intel-VMX-Perf
"This eliminates expensive memremap/memunmap cycles for each L2 VM entry/exit, providing substantial performance improvements when using unmanaged memory such as guest_memfd or memory passed with mem= kernel parameter.
The persistent caching approach maintains correctness through proper invalidation detection while avoiding the overhead of repeated mapping operations."
