New Linux Patches Enhance Intel Nested Virtualization Performance On Linux

“As part of the fix is introducing a cache for L1 APIC pages for enhancing the performance of the unmanaged guest memory:


"This eliminates expensive memremap/memunmap cycles for each L2 VM entry/exit, providing substantial performance improvements when using unmanaged memory such as guest_memfd or memory passed with mem= kernel parameter.

The persistent caching approach maintains correctness through proper invalidation detection while avoiding the overhead of repeated mapping operations."
No specific benchmark numbers were provided publicly for quantifying the performance impact of this overhead for nested VM use-cases.

See this patch series for those interested in the work to enhance the nested VMX performance under KVM for Intel CPUs on Linux.”

Source; https://www.phoronix.com/news/Linux-KVM-Nested-Intel-VMX-Perf
 
