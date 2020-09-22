New iOS 14 feature warns you if someone is spying on you through your iPhone

The latest update tells you when apps are listening to you, or, watching you. I don't have an iPhone, but on my android, I have very few apps, and, the ones I do have I have already set their permission levels to make myself feel better.

article said:
Released this week, iOS 14 displays a small orange dot at the top corner of the iPhone's display to let users know their microphone is activated.

The small but noticeable dot appears just above the signal bars and next to the battery indicator.

It switches to dark green when the camera is activated too, telling iPhone users that apps are 'watching'.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/science...te-displays-orange-dot-warn-listening-in.html
 
I set my Android apps the same way recently, so they only access what they need when they're open.
 
Permissions on either platform won’t change the fact that while you may knowingly give an app camera/mic access - there have been instances where apps use these at times when they shouldn’t be. This shows people if an app is being dirty.
 
