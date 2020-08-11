new i7 9700k for 190USD or new i9-9900(non K) for 220 USD or keep waiting for 10 Series or Zen 3

Been itching for an upgrade for a bit now since my i7-930 started showing its age when I tried playing some games in 3D Vision and they need more single core performance. Some 3D vision games like GTA V and GTA IV have a bug that limits the processing to 3 cores and so demands higher single core peform to get more juice outta my card. Right now my card in 3DV when rendring open world situations in those games uses only 20% of my GPU. This problem dissappears indoors in these bugged games



Anyways, my Intel store finally have a k processor available. I already snagged the non K a while back and have been sitting on it, unopened waiting for a K version to show up. I was actually hoping the 10 series would show up by now or a 9900k on the cheap but neither has happned. After 2 years of being at Intel, this is actually the only time I've seen a mainstream K version processor show up. So I am giving it till at least Zen 3 to see. While I wait, I am wondering if I should do any thing about this 9700k or wait to see if something liek a10 series or 9900k pops up



We are only limited to 2 buys a year and I've already used 1 on the 9900 not knowing when something decent will show up again.



Keep in mind the 9900 can boost up to 4.7Ghz on all cores