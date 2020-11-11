New GPU's that are 'inverted layout' compatible

FT02 owner here and I'm looking to replace my PC's guts but really want to keep using this case. For those that don't know the motherboard orientation has been rotated so that the 'back' of PC (I/O shield/cables etc) is at the top, this means the GPU is standing upright which some heat pipe designs are not compatible with, I know the 3080's for example are incompatible, or at least the FE edition cards.

Would much appreciate any help with identifying which newer cards would work well in this case. Thanks in advance.
 
Who said it's incompatible? Heat pipes are not gravity based, so orientation shouldn't matter much. I think GN did a test on this.
 
