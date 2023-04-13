New GPU now or wait till year end

Hi all,

I'm wondering if the prices have stabilized for video cards? It used to be very expensive last 2 years. I'm also on a budget, maximum I can go around $250 and the unit has to last minimum 5 years. I don't need big power. Don't really play latest gpu-intensive games. But I do want to use for folding@home ocassionally (otherwise any gpu would work). Last build was in 2012 and running a GTX550Ti (still running now for parents)



Currently using an HP z420 stock with a Quadro K4000. Looking for replacement for the Quadro. Not in a hurry to replace either. Thank you for your opinions and any recommendations.