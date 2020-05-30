New gaming pc which one?

Hi

First off i want to say thank you for taking the time to assist today im currently about to buy my new gaming pc, i currently have 2 MSI Optix AG32CQ 31.5 QHD 144hz Monitors im posting the specs heres With the amd vs intel builds ive put together over past few months with a little bit about what sort of things i play and do,

Some of the games i play are



Star citizen

Arma 3

Ark

Escape from tarkov

Gta

Flight simulator 2020 (quite demanding apparantly when released)

DCS World



i also want to introduce the HTC VIVE into my life in the near future

whilst playing i also stream from time to time also now ive done so much research on these system parts and i know usually intel is king in gaming but alot of ppl are also loving the amd so as you can imagine its a tad confusing, i just want something that will run everything i need on max settings with smooth and fast fps whilst also future proofing my plan is to upgrade the ram to 3600mhz later next year with the money if i dont buy the computer the mrs will end up spending some of it so wwnt to buy the rig now and do any upgrades at a later date when needed



I have 2 choices





PC 1: INTEL



CORSAIR CRYSTAL SERIES 680X RGB GAMING CASE



Overclocked Intel® CoreTM i9-10900K 10 Core (3.7GHz @ up to 5.2GHz)



ASUS® ROG MAXIMUS XII HERO Wi-Fi (LGA1200, USB 3.2, CrossFireX/SLI) -



RGB Ready

32GB Corsair VENGEANCE DDR4 3000MHz (2 x 16GB)



11GB NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 2080 Ti - HDMI, 3x DP GeForce - RTX VR Ready!



256GB PCS 2.5" SSD, SATA 6 Gb (500MB/R, 400MB/W)



1000GB M.2 PCI-E NVMe Solid State Drive [Up to 3500MB/s Read | Up to 3000MB/s Write]



4TB SEAGATE IRONWOLF PRO 3.5", 7200 RPM 128MB CACHE



CORSAIR 650W TXm SERIESTM SEMI-MODULAR 80 PLUS® GOLD, ULTRA QUIET



1 x 1 Metre UK Power Cable (Kettle Lead)



Corsair H115i PRO Hydro Series High Performance CPU Cooler



ARCTIC MX-4 EXTREME THERMAL CONDUCTIVITY COMPOUND



2x 50cm RGB LED



Display port 2m cable



Windows 10 Pro





Or





PC 2: AMD





CORSAIR CRYSTAL SERIES 680X RGB GAMING CASE



AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12 Core CPU (3.8GHz-4.6GHz/70MB CACHE/AM4)



ASUS® ROG STRIX X570-F GAMING (USB 3.2 Gen 2, PCIe 4.0) - RGB Ready!



32GB Corsair VENGEANCE RGB PRO DDR4 3200MHz (4 x 8GB)



11GB NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 2080 Ti - HDMI, 3x DP GeForce - RTX VR Ready!



4TB SEAGATE BARRACUDA SATA-III 3.5" HDD, 6GB/s, 5400RPM,



1000GB M.2 PCI-E NVMe Solid State Drive [Up to 3500MB/s Read | Up to 3000MB/s Write]



256MB CACHE 500GB SAMSUNG 970 EVO PLUS M.2, PCIe NVMe (up to 3500MB/R, 3200MB/W)



CORSAIR 850W RMx SERIESTM MODULAR 80 PLUS® GOLD, ULTRA QUIET



1 x 1 Metre UK Power Cable (Kettle Lead)



Corsair H115i RGB PLATINUM Hydro Series High Performance CPU Cooler



ARCTIC MX-4 EXTREME THERMAL CONDUCTIVITY COMPOUND



2x 50cm RGB LED Strip



Display port 2m cable