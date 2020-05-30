New gaming pc which one?

Hi
First off i want to say thank you for taking the time to assist today im currently about to buy my new gaming pc, i currently have 2 MSI Optix AG32CQ 31.5 QHD 144hz Monitors im posting the specs heres With the amd vs intel builds ive put together over past few months with a little bit about what sort of things i play and do,
Some of the games i play are
Star citizen
Arma 3
Ark
Escape from tarkov
Gta
Flight simulator 2020 (quite demanding apparantly when released)
DCS World
i also want to introduce the HTC VIVE into my life in the near future
whilst playing i also stream from time to time also now ive done so much research on these system parts and i know usually intel is king in gaming but alot of ppl are also loving the amd so as you can imagine its a tad confusing, i just want something that will run everything i need on max settings with smooth and fast fps whilst also future proofing my plan is to upgrade the ram to 3600mhz later next year with the money if i dont buy the computer the mrs will end up spending some of it so wwnt to buy the rig now and do any upgrades at a later date when needed
I have 2 choices
PC 1: INTEL
CORSAIR CRYSTAL SERIES 680X RGB GAMING CASE
Overclocked Intel® CoreTM i9-10900K 10 Core (3.7GHz @ up to 5.2GHz)
ASUS® ROG MAXIMUS XII HERO Wi-Fi (LGA1200, USB 3.2, CrossFireX/SLI) -
RGB Ready
32GB Corsair VENGEANCE DDR4 3000MHz (2 x 16GB)
11GB NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 2080 Ti - HDMI, 3x DP GeForce - RTX VR Ready!
256GB PCS 2.5" SSD, SATA 6 Gb (500MB/R, 400MB/W)
1000GB M.2 PCI-E NVMe Solid State Drive [Up to 3500MB/s Read | Up to 3000MB/s Write]
4TB SEAGATE IRONWOLF PRO 3.5", 7200 RPM 128MB CACHE
CORSAIR 650W TXm SERIESTM SEMI-MODULAR 80 PLUS® GOLD, ULTRA QUIET
1 x 1 Metre UK Power Cable (Kettle Lead)
Corsair H115i PRO Hydro Series High Performance CPU Cooler
ARCTIC MX-4 EXTREME THERMAL CONDUCTIVITY COMPOUND
2x 50cm RGB LED
Display port 2m cable
Windows 10 Pro
Or
PC 2: AMD
CORSAIR CRYSTAL SERIES 680X RGB GAMING CASE
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12 Core CPU (3.8GHz-4.6GHz/70MB CACHE/AM4)
ASUS® ROG STRIX X570-F GAMING (USB 3.2 Gen 2, PCIe 4.0) - RGB Ready!
32GB Corsair VENGEANCE RGB PRO DDR4 3200MHz (4 x 8GB)
11GB NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 2080 Ti - HDMI, 3x DP GeForce - RTX VR Ready!
4TB SEAGATE BARRACUDA SATA-III 3.5" HDD, 6GB/s, 5400RPM,
1000GB M.2 PCI-E NVMe Solid State Drive [Up to 3500MB/s Read | Up to 3000MB/s Write]
256MB CACHE 500GB SAMSUNG 970 EVO PLUS M.2, PCIe NVMe (up to 3500MB/R, 3200MB/W)
CORSAIR 850W RMx SERIESTM MODULAR 80 PLUS® GOLD, ULTRA QUIET
1 x 1 Metre UK Power Cable (Kettle Lead)
Corsair H115i RGB PLATINUM Hydro Series High Performance CPU Cooler
ARCTIC MX-4 EXTREME THERMAL CONDUCTIVITY COMPOUND
2x 50cm RGB LED Strip
Display port 2m cable
