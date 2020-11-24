MrGuvernment
https://twitter.com/WolfieChristl/status/1331221942850949121
Promo video:
And so it begins....you want to take a crap? Work will know!
Esoteric metrics based on analyzing extensive data about employee activities has been mostly the domain of fringe software vendors. Now it's built into MS 365. A new feature to calculate 'productivity scores' turns Microsoft 365 into an full-fledged workplace surveillance tool:
