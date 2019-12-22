New case format for m.2 SSDs

Discussion in 'Cases & Case Modding' started by rudy, Sep 17, 2016.

    rudy

    rudy

    So over the years we have pretty much seen the need for optical drives diminish to nearly nothing. And hard drives have slowly shifted from 3.5 to 2.5 and now m.2 which just resides on the motherboard.

    So the question is are case makers designing a case format that works well for power users that will no longer need the entire front portion of a standard mid atx case. Are there some good examples?

    M.2 SSDs are so much faster I am considering building a new rig around them. However, I want something that can handle at least one full sized GPU. IE 1080 or titan. And I prefere not to limit myself to the over priced itx format or even microATX since most of those boards are not going to have more than 1 m.2 slot.

    And while I am at it I should also mention I find it unfortunately that alot of these motherboards are so short on m.2 slots. I would require at least 2 but would like more for future proofing.
     
    rudy, Sep 17, 2016
    rudy, Sep 17, 2016
  Sep 21, 2016
    Fritzz

    Fritzz

    I don't think you will ever see them go fully away from 5.25" optical and 3.5" HDDs. A case company runs the risk of alienating parts of the market that would still want those features.

    I am in agreement with you though, I want a compact ATX case without the optical drive or the 3.5" drive cages. I have a WHS that I store all my stuff on and my gaming rig has SSDs. The cases that have intrigued me lately are the Cooltek/Jonsbro lineup. They ditch the features I don't want and attempt to make the overall package smaller. The trouble is getting these cases in the US. There are a couple of European companies that will ship international and Ebay has them available at 3X the cost.

    Anyways, take a look at the UMX4. IMO a very good looking case with the features(or lack there of) you are looking for. Cooltek
     
    Fritzz, Sep 21, 2016
    Fritzz, Sep 21, 2016
  Sep 23, 2016
    Design1stcode2nd

    Design1stcode2nd

    In time I think you could see it but it would be niche. Drives could be mounted behind the mobo and if you only did M.2 the space would be available for cable management and accessories (fan hubs, light controllers, etc). The problem I think you'd run into is even if they did away with the 5.25 bays and HDD cages they would leave the space so you could water cool.
     
    Design1stcode2nd, Sep 23, 2016
    Design1stcode2nd, Sep 23, 2016
  Sep 23, 2016
    Fractal Design NA

    Fractal Design NA

    The Node 605 is a fairly compact ATX case, about the size and shape of a home theater receiver: Node 605

    The only drives mounts it does have are removable to make space for SLI.
     
    Fractal Design NA, Sep 23, 2016
    Fractal Design NA, Sep 23, 2016
  Sep 25, 2016
    rudy

    rudy

    haha, well the node 605 IS the size and shape of a HTPC. More or less that is what would be nice in an upright configuration. It would be nice if you guys used that frame to make some other configurations. Aluminum options would be nice, and make it so it has feet on the PSU side and is an upright case. Then the other side which would now be the top would need to be finished, and front intake fans would probably have to be implemented, above or below the GPU area that should fit 120mm fans. Then you push the nice looking front out 0.5 inches and make an intake wrap around it. I actually used to have a Silverstone LC13B which is very similarly configured.
     
    rudy, Sep 25, 2016
    rudy, Sep 25, 2016
  Sep 27, 2016
    Fractal Design NA

    Fractal Design NA

    All good ideas. I think the Node 202 is a prime example of how something like this could be done. Actually an ATX version of the Node 202 would also be a pretty cool thing to see, come to think of it.
     
    Fractal Design NA, Sep 27, 2016
    Fractal Design NA, Sep 27, 2016
  Sep 27, 2016
    Bandalo

    Bandalo

    Thermaltake's Core P3 and P5 are good examples without any standard drive bays.

    You're going to run into a hardware limit on motherboards with m.2 drives. Each drive should have 4 PCI-E lanes assigned. On your standard i7, you only get 20 lanes total. Assuming you want 16x for your GPU (or 8x + 8x for SLI/CF), you don't have enough lanes left to run more than one m.2 drive at full speed. You could do a few m.2 slots with a X99 board but that's about it.
     
    Bandalo, Sep 27, 2016
    Bandalo, Sep 27, 2016
  Oct 10, 2016
    skeeder

    skeeder

    Htpc wise I just bought a silverstone gd09. I would of loved the node, but I didn't want an itx setup and it lacked a few features.

    In response to the OP. No.

    M.2 is fast, but the true shift is to pcie solutions. I don't think we will see the downfall of hard wives until price per gigabyte is competitive. And frankly, it's probably over a decade away. I can get a 4TB HD for the price of a 500GB SSD.
     
    skeeder, Oct 10, 2016
    skeeder, Oct 10, 2016
  Oct 11, 2016
    [21CW]killerofall

    [21CW]killerofall

    M.2 IS a pcie solution (the fastest currently runs at 4x)
     
    [21CW]killerofall, Oct 11, 2016
    [21CW]killerofall, Oct 11, 2016
  Oct 11, 2016
    KazeoHin

    KazeoHin

    A lot of high-end cases are completely forgoing the 5.25 bays, my Evolve ATX has none, and I love the look of a clean surface, with a fully utilised, but not cramped interior. Nothing makes me cringe more than unused bays messing up a nice build. Most high-end cases are coming with only a handful of 3.5 slots as well, and they are usually hidden in the PSU basement.

    QFT. M2 (more specifically NVM Express) is just PCI-E in a different slot. and I love it.
     
    KazeoHin, Oct 11, 2016
    KazeoHin, Oct 11, 2016
  Oct 12, 2016
    skeeder

    skeeder

    I think m.2 slots will disappear and more things will be pci-e slot based.
     
    skeeder, Oct 12, 2016
    skeeder, Oct 12, 2016
  Oct 19, 2016
    LordGardenGnome

    LordGardenGnome

    I think U.2 will catch on more, m.2 I think will still be there but may just focus on being a OS drive. PCI-E and U.2 will most likely be more of the future.
     
    LordGardenGnome, Oct 19, 2016
    LordGardenGnome, Oct 19, 2016
  Oct 21, 2016
    [21CW]killerofall

    [21CW]killerofall

    The only PCI-E slot drives and U.2 drives that I have seen are almost all enterprise class drives (I have only seen Intel and Micron each release one model, with multiple sizes). There are many M.2 consumer drives out there. I see no indication that PCI-E slot drives or U.2 drives are moving towards the consumer market so why do you think it will? An OCZ rep at this year's Computex even said that U.2 is "dead on arrival" (source)
     
    [21CW]killerofall, Oct 21, 2016
    [21CW]killerofall, Oct 21, 2016
  Oct 22, 2016
    Quartz-1

    Quartz-1

    I think you need to look at the ITX format, not ATX, for the advances in case design, and there are a fair few examples in this forum.
     
    Quartz-1, Oct 22, 2016
    Quartz-1, Oct 22, 2016
  Oct 22, 2016
    Nobu

    Nobu

    You can pop out the bay covers on caselabs cases and replace them with fan/radiator mounts or hard drive bays (with fan mounts). There are a few nzxt cases with no ODD bays.
     
    Nobu, Oct 22, 2016
    Nobu, Oct 22, 2016
  Dec 22, 2019
    rudy

    rudy

    Anything new on this front?
     
    rudy, Dec 22, 2019
    rudy, Dec 22, 2019
  Dec 23, 2019
    Fritzz

    Fritzz

    Holy thread necro Batman!! But you are the OP so guess it's allowed lol.

    New on which front? Motherboard manufactures moving away from 5.25" drive bays or motherboard manufacturers adding more m.2 slots?

    I would say yes on both fronts. There are more and more cases with 0 5.25" drive bays. Tempered glass up front, solid panels and full mesh. Really you can go with whatever look you are after.

    More m.2 slots? Kinda - There are a handful of motherboards that have 3 x m.2 slots natively, Gigabyte Aorus comes to mind. ASUS is also adding in a new dimm.2 slot which is specifically designed to hold 2 x m.2 drives and usually a 3 m.2 somewhere specifically on the mobo. Additionallly m.2 drives continue to get cheaper, so the need for more slots is diminished. Do you really need more than 2 x 2tb m.2 drives in a standard gaming rig?
     
    Fritzz, Dec 23, 2019
    Fritzz, Dec 23, 2019
