New case format for m.2 SSDs

So over the years we have pretty much seen the need for optical drives diminish to nearly nothing. And hard drives have slowly shifted from 3.5 to 2.5 and now m.2 which just resides on the motherboard.



So the question is are case makers designing a case format that works well for power users that will no longer need the entire front portion of a standard mid atx case. Are there some good examples?



M.2 SSDs are so much faster I am considering building a new rig around them. However, I want something that can handle at least one full sized GPU. IE 1080 or titan. And I prefere not to limit myself to the over priced itx format or even microATX since most of those boards are not going to have more than 1 m.2 slot.



And while I am at it I should also mention I find it unfortunately that alot of these motherboards are so short on m.2 slots. I would require at least 2 but would like more for future proofing.

Click to expand...