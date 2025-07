New build won’t turn on

Agreed Axman the IMC may be the culpritto RMA the Motherboard they'll ask what Bios, CPU & Memory is installed. since the memory pair is not on the QVL they will be reluctant to replace.This is a process of elimination to get to the root cause of your issue.If you don't have another system you can test the individual components in, find and make friends at a local PC repair shop.Take in the memory and CPU have them test in a known working system.Make sure they test separately and then together.If they test fine both ways it very well could be your motherboard but you still have that little problem of this memory not being on their list.