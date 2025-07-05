  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
New build won’t turn on

dhodson66

Nov 26, 2016
151
I’m doing a new build with 9800x3d, 7900xtx, 64 gig Corsair cl 30 memory, gigabyte 870x eagle mb, cool master 360 water cooler, cool master anted case, cool master 1250 psu.

I believe all parts are connected correctly and have attempted reseating of cables.

With that said when I push the power button on the case absolutely nothing happens. Nothing at all.

I’m going to try a different psu and slowly try out different parts which of course is a pain but wanted to know if anyone had ideas on most likely issue or better way to trouble shoot.
 
If nothing happens, not even any LED's on the mobo, certainly try another PSU to see.

Does that mobo note anything about requiring a BIOS update to support the 9 series?
 
Thx for the reply

Google had given me this which is why I don’t think so

The Gigabyte X870 Eagle motherboard will likely work with the Ryzen 9800X3D out of the box, but updating the BIOS is generally recommended for optimal performance and compatibility. Newer BIOS versions often include performance improvements and address potential issues.
 
you flipped the switch on the psu? checked the power button is connected right and/or just shorted the pins?
 
I'd reseat the cpu, if it isn't in correctly and the motherboard doesn't detect it, it may not power on.
 
You should also be able to disconnect the PSU from everything and jump it in most cases, but I don't remember which pins to jump.
 
Tsumi said:
If the wires are color-coded, it's green to any black wire.
Click to expand...
If not, it's on the top row, 4th one from the left with the retaining clip on the top and put the other end into the 5th one.
 
Do have the 8 pin power connected top left?
Have you tried the pwr button on the motherboard top right
Are there any lights lit? any come on in the highlighted area to right?
Do you have a fan connected to the CPU Fan Header?
gigabyte 870x eagle mb.png
 
Thx for all the responses

I tried the paperclip into the psu and there is a click noise but no fan spin

I then reconnected the cables and tried the motherboard power button but nothing
 
I do think I’ll reseat the cpu even though that’s a pain with water cooling bc when I reattached the ps to the motherboard, the cpu cooler light went on for less than a second
 
Axman said:
Sounds like it's a bad PSU.
Click to expand...

Or the PSU doesn't run the fan until it hits temperature or load limits.

dhodson66 said:
Google had given me this which is why I don’t think so

The Gigabyte X870 Eagle motherboard will likely work with the Ryzen 9800X3D out of the box, but updating the BIOS is generally recommended for optimal performance and compatibility. Newer BIOS versions often include performance improvements and address potential issues.
Click to expand...

You should probably find the supported cpu list for your motherboard and see what it says rather than using a summary that doesn't tell you much.
 
Sounds like power fault causing psu safety to trip. If you can connect a fan to a molex/sata power cable with an adapter, you can verify whether there is power after bridging the power on pin. If the fan doesn't spin, the PSU is bad.

If you have a multimeter, you can check with that instead.
 
Yeah, multimeter is a must. Or at least PSU tester tool, where is lights a LED as you connect each PSU cable to test, it will power on PSU without PC too.
 
If you don't want to buy a new PSU or return/rma your existing PSU right now, or buy a PSU tester tool, then buy a PSU 24 pin cable jumper bridge. You could also try the paperclip jumper method, but the jumper bridge is safer and easier. Have NOTHING plugged into the motherboard with the PSU completely out of the case, plug the 24 pin bridge into the 24 pin cable and plug a molex/sata to 3pin or 4pin fan header adapter with the appropriate fan into a molex or sata cable attached to the PSU. Power on the PSU and if the fan starts spinning then you know the PSU works.

If the power, reset, HDD+ and - wires from the case to the motherboard are not plugged correctly, that can cause a PSU click and stop.
 
I'm surprised no one recommended pulling the motherboard from the case completely and then trying to turn it on with only CPU, RAM, video card (and of course heatsink/etc for the CPU) and see if it starts up that way. There could be something in the case grounding out the motherboard. Double check that a fan of some type is connected to the CPU fan header on the motherboard. By default the board may be set not to turn on if there's no fan connected to that header.
 
pendragon1 said:
a complete teardown is not step one...
Click to expand...
I thought tearing everything on a real open test bench or ghetto one (on top of the mobo box) before installing and wiring everything into a case was test one, specifically to troubleshoot in case it doesn’t boot correctly.

Still sounds like a power delivery issue, either due to psu, psu cables or mobo header.
 
A PC not turning on could be caused by a grounding issue. One way to check is to remove the motherboard from the case and place it on a non-conductive surface to test.

It's been around 25 years, but I had symptoms very similar to the OP happen when I had some motherboard standoffs in the wrong holes on a case.
 
yinzerniner said:
I thought tearing everything on a real open test bench or ghetto one (on top of the mobo box) before installing and wiring everything into a case was test one, specifically to troubleshoot in case it doesn’t boot correctly.

Still sounds like a power delivery issue, either due to psu, psu cables or mobo header.
Click to expand...
yeah you should bench test it all before putting it in the case, but thats during the building process, not troubleshooting.
probably.
 
I want to thank everyone for their comments

I did a lot of things so I’m not 100% sure what the previous issue was but I can now post to the bios but only if I have 1 stick of memory installed

I purchased 64 corsair rgb cl30 ddr5 6000 kit

With either stick in A2 I can post. I can enable expo 1 and repost. But no matter how I try, I can’t get two sticks to post. I place either stick in b2 which is what the manual suggests. Bios is latest f7b

Additional thoughts?
 
dhodson66 said:
I want to thank everyone for their comments

I did a lot of things so I’m not 100% sure what the previous issue was but I can now post to the bios but only if I have 1 stick of memory installed

I purchased 64 corsair rgb cl30 ddr5 6000 kit

With either stick in A2 I can post. I can enable expo 1 and repost. But no matter how I try, I can’t get two sticks to post. I place either stick in b2 which is what the manual suggests. Bios is latest f7b

Additional thoughts?
Click to expand...
I had that problem with a brand new 9950X3D. One stick would boot, but only in the single slot configuration that was not recommended in the manual. I RMA'd the CPU and the replacement worked just fine.

In my case, the prior CPU (9800X3D) did not have an issue booting with both sticks - so I absolutely knew that it was an issue with the CPU.
 
dhodson66 said:
I want to thank everyone for their comments

I did a lot of things so I’m not 100% sure what the previous issue was but I can now post to the bios but only if I have 1 stick of memory installed

I purchased 64 corsair rgb cl30 ddr5 6000 kit

With either stick in A2 I can post. I can enable expo 1 and repost. But no matter how I try, I can’t get two sticks to post. I place either stick in b2 which is what the manual suggests. Bios is latest f7b

Additional thoughts?
Click to expand...
manually bump the ram voltage a bit.
 
What is your Installed Bios version? when you boot to bios you should be able to see the current bios installed on the landing page.
If your bios is not F7b I recommend updating.
With 2 sticks, were they installed in B2 & A2 before RMA motherboard make sure only these slots were used.
Is your memory on the Memory support list look here>> https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/X870-EAGLE-WIFI7/support#support-memsup
If not, after updating bios, it may help to load optimized defaults just tap F7 when in bios followed by F10 and Yes
Boot to bios again and enable expo > F10 > Yes
I hope this helps.
gigabyte 870x eagle mb.png
 
dhodson66 said:
I want to thank everyone for their comments

I did a lot of things so I’m not 100% sure what the previous issue was but I can now post to the bios but only if I have 1 stick of memory installed

I purchased 64 corsair rgb cl30 ddr5 6000 kit

With either stick in A2 I can post. I can enable expo 1 and repost. But no matter how I try, I can’t get two sticks to post. I place either stick in b2 which is what the manual suggests. Bios is latest f7b

Additional thoughts?
Click to expand...
Start by re-flashing the latest bios, to be sure that it was 100% successful... after that try to disassemble and reassemble everything again.
After that, playing with the settings in the bios and testing the ram.
According to the manual, that memory is not supported (many are not supported and that's normal, but even those that are not supported mostly work), 64gb is a lot and I don't know why you need 64gb, but ok. If the ram is not the culprit, then something is either with the cpu or with the mbo.
 
Thx for all the suggestions again

I did reinstall bios and all components and I just can’t get that 2nd stick to work

I’m going to install windows, update everything and try again

Most likely it won’t work and I think I’ll use just 32 in this system and use the other 32 for another build.
 
dhodson66 said:
Most likely it won’t work and I think I’ll use just 32 in this system and use the other 32 for another build.
Click to expand...

Find your problem component. You don't want to limp the parts around until something else stops working when the warranties are all expired.
 
dhodson66 said:
Thx for all the suggestions again

I did reinstall bios and all components and I just can’t get that 2nd stick to work

I’m going to install windows, update everything and try again

Most likely it won’t work and I think I’ll use just 32 in this system and use the other 32 for another build.
Click to expand...
Is that the memory? It says it's for intel. You should have a pair of memory, 2x16gb or 2x32gb, at least that was the case for old memories, that way it gives full potential, dual channel.
https://www.corsair.com/us/en/p/mem...v_ngRudYLHzGNRfKcxqnd7PyLc4-Kf4bGNGi06XyYLXe#

Return the memory to the store or where it was purchased if you can and get one that is proven to work with am5.
 
Agreed Axman the IMC may be the culprit
to RMA the Motherboard they'll ask what Bios, CPU & Memory is installed. since the memory pair is not on the QVL they will be reluctant to replace.
This is a process of elimination to get to the root cause of your issue.
If you don't have another system you can test the individual components in, find and make friends at a local PC repair shop.
Take in the memory and CPU have them test in a known working system.
Make sure they test separately and then together.
If they test fine both ways it very well could be your motherboard but you still have that little problem of this memory not being on their list.
 
