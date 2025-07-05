New build won’t turn on

I’m doing a new build with 9800x3d, 7900xtx, 64 gig Corsair cl 30 memory, gigabyte 870x eagle mb, cool master 360 water cooler, cool master anted case, cool master 1250 psu.
I believe all parts are connected correctly and have attempted reseating of cables.
With that said when I push the power button on the case absolutely nothing happens. Nothing at all.
I’m going to try a different psu and slowly try out different parts which of course is a pain but wanted to know if anyone had ideas on most likely issue or better way to trouble shoot.
