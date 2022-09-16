New Build OR Dell XPS?

So, uh... it's been a while. This board helped me through my 2nd ever build in 2005, and again with my 3rd ever build in 2010. Well, here I am 12 years later, still using that same 2010 build as a media server. It's the longest I've ever gone without a new desktop, so I figure it's high time I rectify that.I'm interested in a build somewhere in the $1500 range. My STRONG preference is to build my own rig... I take joy in it, and I now have 3 boys who I'd very much like to take through the build process with me. That said, my Costco recently got in a new Dell XPS that seems a little too good to pass up...This thing has nearly everything I'd want in a rig right now. The problem is, it's a Dell. My last Dell was an XPS purchased in 2001, and while it got me through college it wasn't exactly upgrade friendly. I'd like to have at least SOME wiggle room for future upgrades, but I'm not sure how friendly modern Dells are for that sort of thing.My questions, then, are:1) Is this thing as good a deal as it feels? I can't price a similar rig out for anything leas than 1900;2) Are Dells upgrade friendly? My fear is that I buy this little machine, find out its sporting some kind of proprietary 460w PSU with zero room for upgrades;3) I have priced out a DDR4 i5 machine around 1600ish... 2x as much storage, the same GPU and total control over parts and whatnot... would there be any reason that would prove the better option despite the price difference?Thanks for the help! I'm excited to have reason enough to post around here again!