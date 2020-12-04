new build, no LAN

S

Sparky

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 9, 2000
Messages
3,290
After a new WIn 10 Pro install neither of my dual gigabit ethernet ports will work. I installed the LAN driver from Asrock (x299E-ITX/ac) and gives me device cannot start error 10 (Operation failed) in device manager.
Downloaded a newer version from Intel and same thing. It is enable in the BIOS. The Troubleshooter couldnt find anything wrong.
Wireless works.
 
