new build, no LAN

After a new WIn 10 Pro install neither of my dual gigabit ethernet ports will work. I installed the LAN driver from Asrock (x299E-ITX/ac) and gives me device cannot start error 10 (Operation failed) in device manager.
Downloaded a newer version from Intel and same thing. It is enable in the BIOS. The Troubleshooter couldnt find anything wrong.
Wireless works.
