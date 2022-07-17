New build lagging when installing updates or software

ChronoDetector
My specs are listed below:
Intel i5 12400
16GB Corsair 3200MHz DDR4 RAM
256GB Western Digital Green M.2 SSD
MSI B660 Mortar MATX motherboard
MSI MAG A650BN 650W 80+ Bronze Power Supply
As the title of the thread states, I have a major and annoying issue when Windows Update running in the background or installing something will result in my PC running extremely slow, sluggish and takes a while to respond. Any ideas what is causing this? I believe it is a hardware problem as I have performed a fresh install of both Windows 10 and 11 will exhibit the exact same issue when an installation is running in the background will cause my PC to run very slowly.
I have already tested out two different hard drives, the exact issue still remains. Have also tried running one memory stick in each DIMM slot has the same result.
