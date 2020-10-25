New build home

So, building my first home. Thread here.
This is my proposed network stuff. Just wanted to get thoughts. Not leaving UniFi ecosystem.
This is all going in a closet.
I currently have:
G3 camera
8p 60w PoE switch
UniFi Cloud Key Plus
USG
UAP AC Pro
Plan on buying:
Cloud Key G2 rack mount
Another G3 camera
UniFi switch24
CyberPower CPS1215RMS Surge Protector
Fluke Punch tool(I use and solely rely on Fluke to protect my life in my industrial maintenance career. Not worried about paying an extra few bucks for something I'll only use a few times)
Cable Matters 48p patch panel
NavePoint 25U Professional 2-Post IT Open Frame Network Rack
Quad HDMI Keystone Wall Plate,PHIZLI 1 - Cat6 Ethernet 1 - Coax
Cable Matters 10pk 2p Ethernet keystone
Cable Matters 10pk 4p Ethernet keystone
Cat6 RJ45 Keystone Jack Punch-Down Network White (50)
So, am I missing anything?
