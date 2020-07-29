New BootHole Vulernability Revealed, Impacts Billions of Devices

erek

erek

"The announcement comes as part of a coordinated disclosure with OS vendors, computer manufacturers, and CERTs, many of which Eclypsium says will release individual announcements today. Those companies include Microsoft, Oracle, Red Hat, Canonical (Ubuntu), SuSE, Debian, Citrix, VMware, and a spate of various OEMs and software vendors.


The company projects the vulnerability will take some time to be patched for all systems, with various entities announcing their own schedules for patch releases. Per the company:

"Mitigation is complex and can be risky and will require the specific vulnerable program to be signed and deployed, and vulnerable programs should be revoked to prevent adversaries from using older, vulnerable versions in an attack. The three-stage mitigation process will likely take years for organizations to complete patching.""

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/new-boothole-vulernability-revealed-impacts-billions-of-devices
 
longblock454

longblock454

Requires root access or an already compromised system on Linux (probably Windows also) to exploit, so meh.
 
S

serpretetsky

longblock454 said:
Requires root access or an already compromised system on Linux (probably Windows also) to exploit, so meh.
Yes, but also this makes it more annoying:
However, once compromised, the system appears to operate as normal even though malware has complete access to the system and OS. The malicious code then resides in the bootloader, and thus will persist even after re-installing the operating system.
You think you just reinstalled your OS and you are clean? You should probably reload the UEFI firmware as well just to be sure.

Luckily a lot of new servers have separate uefi firmware authentication that is not connected to the host OS. So in that case you shouldn't need to worry about reload the uefi firmware.
 
L

Lakados

longblock454 said:
Requires root access or an already compromised system on Linux (probably Windows also) to exploit, so meh.
Requires it now, but could be piggybacked on a different exploit.... Single exploits are rarely dangerous, too many things can factor in, but pair 2 or 3 together and you are in for a bad time.
 
