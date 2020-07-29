New BootHole Vulernability Revealed, Impacts Billions of Devices

longblock454 said: Requires root access or an already compromised system on Linux (probably Windows also) to exploit, so meh. Click to expand...

However, once compromised, the system appears to operate as normal even though malware has complete access to the system and OS. The malicious code then resides in the bootloader, and thus will persist even after re-installing the operating system.

Yes, but also this makes it more annoying:You think you just reinstalled your OS and you are clean? You should probably reload the UEFI firmware as well just to be sure.Luckily a lot of new servers have separate uefi firmware authentication that is not connected to the host OS. So in that case you shouldn't need to worry about reload the uefi firmware.