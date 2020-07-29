erek
"The announcement comes as part of a coordinated disclosure with OS vendors, computer manufacturers, and CERTs, many of which Eclypsium says will release individual announcements today. Those companies include Microsoft, Oracle, Red Hat, Canonical (Ubuntu), SuSE, Debian, Citrix, VMware, and a spate of various OEMs and software vendors.
The company projects the vulnerability will take some time to be patched for all systems, with various entities announcing their own schedules for patch releases. Per the company:
"Mitigation is complex and can be risky and will require the specific vulnerable program to be signed and deployed, and vulnerable programs should be revoked to prevent adversaries from using older, vulnerable versions in an attack. The three-stage mitigation process will likely take years for organizations to complete patching.""
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/new-boothole-vulernability-revealed-impacts-billions-of-devices
