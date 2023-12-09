New Avatar PC Game Has a Hidden 'Unobtainium' Graphics Setting Targeting Future GPUs

Anyone without an RTX 4090 or Radeon 7900 XTX should not even attempt it.
According to a Redditor with an RTX 4090, this mode consumes 18.5GB of VRAM at 4K and runs at 30fps using DLAA and no frame generation. In the same thread, another RTX 4090 owner said they're getting about 50fps at 4K with DLSS set to "quality," about half the performance before enabling this hidden mode.
This hidden mode might soon become the new "Can it run Crysis?" for PC gamers. Since the vast majority of games these days are designed for consoles, very few push modern PC gaming hardware. It appears the new Avatar game is the exception, and we're here for it, especially as it includes ray tracing. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora also includes more benchmarking tools than we've seen in a game in a long time, including the ability to automate the entire process, indicating the developers want it to become a new benchmark for PC games. With this hidden mode being difficult to run even for the RTX 4090, we can see it becoming the new gold standard for testing GPUs.
https://www.extremetech.com/gaming/...hidden-unobtainium-graphics-setting-targeting
Btw, there is a way to unlock "overdrive" aka "Unobtanium" settings: https://www.ubisoft.com/en-us/game/...ar-frontiers-of-pandora-pc-features-deep-dive
