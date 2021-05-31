New 5800x Build, inputs?

I decided to ditch my 11 years old 2600k intel system and build a new AMD.

I got everything either @ MSRP or below MSRP.

AMD Ryzen 5800x 5Ghz PBO FCLK @ 1900Mhz
G.Skill Tydentz RGB 32GB (16GB x 2) @ 16-19-19-36 3800mhz
Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite
Asus TUF OC RX 6800 XT @ 2550Mhz core, 2150mhz memory
Samsung 980 Pro 500GB M.2 NVME
Micron 2TB SSD SATA
Corsair RM850x PSU
Corsair H100i Elite Capellix water cooler Push and Pull
Corsair 4000D Airflow Case
Corsair ML120 Case fan x 6 (2 for push and pull of radiator)


oh, sorry. I forgot to post the question.

Is a 360 AIO better then 240 with PUSH and PULL?
yes, a fair bit. push/pull only gets you 3-4c tops. BUT if you dont have the room, a 280mm is much closer to a 360 in performance, like 80something%+, i cant remember the numbers right now...
edit: about 90%
 
