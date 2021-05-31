New 5800x Build, inputs?

Tech_Geek said: oh, sorry. I forgot to post the question.



Is a 360 AIO better then 240 with PUSH and PULL? Click to expand...

80something%+

yes, a fair bit. push/pull only gets you 3-4c tops. BUT if you dont have the room, a 280mm is much closer to a 360 in performance, like, i cant remember the numbers right now...edit: about 90%