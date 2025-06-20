Never going back ATX

Wow, out of touch much? Do you honestly judge someone based on where their case sits..pretty shallow...



My case is under my desk and still looks purdy.. full ATX case...



The reason to go SFF is to save space, not everyone wants a big hulking case under their desk, maybe they have limited leg room, maybe they like just plugging in things direct to the top/front of their case with out reaching under their desk, they don't need 20 PCIe add-on cards for various things...



I would love to do an SFF system and sit it on my desk, it would fit, but I also need a dual port 10Gb SFP+ card along with my GPU so that is out of the question unless as noted above, some special case and m.2 risers are used.



Plenty of reasons to not want a full ATX case....and the system can still be a tool...