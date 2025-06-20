Never going back ATX

TangledThornz
Built my first MFF in a ASUS AP201 with MSI MAG 850M WIFI mobo last month and its been a great experience. No issues other than placement of bottom fans that was fixed with nylon washers.
It made me realize I'll never go back to ATX again as that form seems massive and outdated imo. Outside of CPU, RAM, and GPU almost everything else is built into the mobo and don't need the space for extra HDDs since M2 SSDs fits on the mobo too. If I have to do another build it'll also most likely be ITX too.
