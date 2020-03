Network pics thread

I'd like to say that changing the format of this thread to pics only basically stops people from commenting on people's setups. In my opinion people's comments and e-peen envy was part of the fun of the old thread. Now you are only able to look at network pics and move on without comment, like in a museum. Meh.So I posted a comment, so I'd better have pics, apparently. I've posted these network diagrams elsewhere, but people wanted some pics to go with them, so here you go:My home network. The left branch of the network is my home network and the right branch serviced by the 2610 router is my little lab:The network diagram of my current lab setup with IPs and fiber connections shown:And now the pics.My work area in our crappily furnished basement work area (a.k.a Man Land)A shot of my desk:A closeup of my rack (details on my wood rack can be seen in this thread From bottom to top:MSA 1000 with redundant fiber switches and 256mb cache each & 14 72GB U320 10k RPM SCSI Drives(I have another 14-drive tray, but it isn't connected in this pic)5x IBM x336 Servers (Dual 3.0 Xeon, 4GB RAM, 2x 36GB HD)Catalyst 3524 SwitchInkJet PrinterOmniView 8-port KVMCisco 2610 RouterNetgear 10/100 SwitchNetGear 10/100/1000 SwitchSide view:This shot shows the old Compaq desktop I use as my home file server that serves up AD, DNS, DHCP, WSUS updates and Symantec LiveUpdates.On the top of the rack you can barely make out a Linksys WRT54GS router and LaserJet 6L printer.Top and bottom rear shots. I couldn't be bothered to add cable management since the parts in the rack change so often:You can barely see the orange fiber cables leading from each server to the MSA all but buried by cables.