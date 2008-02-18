Network pics thread

klowngoblin

[H]ard|Gawd
my network, 3 computers not done being built yet/purchased, all other computers are less than 1 week old. nvidia needs to release the 9800gtx so i can finish my gaming rig.



my modded wrt54GL with DDWRT



16 port GIG Switch



Bit torrent slave.... errr.. File Server...
the fan is insanely loud, bit its in the basement behind the furnace, so i cant hear it unless i open the basement door.
Ambient temp in calgary is 1°C at the time of this posting,



Only Power and network plugged in :D



Main workstation for VMWare, IM, email, internet, music



HTPC streaming media from File server or NAS, or just playing files from itself.




10mbit Cable (Shaw Extreme)/1TB Nas/16 Gig switch

 
RavinDJ

2[H]4U
Just my little network... moving out soon and will take all of it to my new place and set up a nice rack! Can't wait!!!













































Can't wait to set up more stuff in a rack (definitely my next few purchases will include servers so that they can fill up those ports) :p
 
RogerX

Limp Gawd
Overall view of the network and server racks:


Patch panel:


Switches:


My server, dual 2.8GHz Xeon with 8x320GB in RAID5:



In the server rack, starting at the bottom:
UPS,
Monowall router (runs on 16MB CF card),
CentOS 5 test server (RHEL-workalike),
CentOS 4 server,
Win2k3 server (yes it's a legit retail copy, why do so many people ask?!)...
Empty rack mount case that used to house a dual 1GHz box,
Console/KVM/speaker box (rarely used)

Yes, the Windows server is my AD controller and primary file sharing box. I sprung for the SuperMicro 745B with the 8xSATA2 hot-swap trays, after my last array blew an IDE Maxtor about every 6-8 weeks. In 18 months, not a single WD 320 drive has failed. :)

In the first pic, you can see the old fire extinguisher I found when I moved in (wonder if it would work?) and the cage with my two conures (noisy birds that we took in from homes that were "bored" with them.) ;) At ceiling level, you can also see all the wiring I ran-- 24 x Cat5e, 8 x RG6 CableTV, 8xRJ11 telephone. Not too bad for a 50-year old house!
 
AMD_RULES

2[H]4U
Just a basic router/modem setup. I plan to add a server for some testing purposes to mess around with vmware and do some folding. Also add a Storage server and a media extender so I can record tv.

So without delaying more, here's my very basic setup.


 
jbog91

Limp Gawd
This is just the diagram. I hope to get some pictures up soon. Hopefully I'll get a NAS for my anime/movie collection and a media extender so I can watch it on my tv.

 
Lugztaz

[H]ard|Gawd
Simple setup right now, working on getting some better Cisco stuff to play with ;)

And my old POS Netgear AP

Kaiga

Gawd
Here is the current topology. New hardware pics to come once I neaten up some wiring and clean up around the network gear.
 
jojo1224

Limp Gawd
I will be adding a computer running ipcop or m0n0wall or something between the router and modem becasue the crappy dlink router i have drops the internet connection all the time. And yes that is an empty rack that i need to fill with wonderfull goodies. And I also forgot to add my xbox.
 
marley1

Supreme [H]ardness
Heres some client I setup yesterday. Its a small construction company that wanted a little better/cleaner setup then their previous setup (1 desktop with the files no other computer on DSL).

Now they have a Optiplex 330 with 2 250gb in Raid1. XP Home with Hamachi and File/Print sharing and Mozy Pro for backup. Buisness Cable with 4 telephone lines which runs into the Buffalo HP-G54 flashed with Tomato with WPA for security. They got 2 laptops, Dell Latitude D830, one for the field and one for the office. Pretty basic setup. On a small battery backup.

Whee



 
BootSector

Limp Gawd
Here's my little home network. With the help of a friend I built this rack out of some steel tubing.


Top to Bottom:
8 Port KVM
Cable modem / Vonage Router
Netgear router - Not in use
Ubuntu Server running Apache and SSH for tunneling from work.
Keyboard/Mouse tray
Smoothwall 3.0 (Soon to be Untangle with some new hardware)
File Server
File Server

My network rack which is still a work in progress

 
crisu

n00b
Time for some pics I have taken of some nice equipment.
This one is Allied Telesyn MiniMAP 9100 series ISP-switch, it has been loaded with one FX10 module for 100base-FX ports running in WDM. So only one fiber needed per house to get connected. :cool:

Same device but a little different angle.

Time for some HP ProCurve, it seems.



It's not broken, just booting up and testing the switch fabric.

And as the last picture in this post I shall add....an image of Cisco 1841 FE ports.


Anybody else think this looks like a HP product catalog maybe? haha :D Still quite a few missing there, though.
Yea I know, all the LEDs and things really turn me on.
 
niccoli

Limp Gawd
chrisu - Why not load the mini-map up with GEPON modules instead? then you could do 32 subs per port instead of active-ethernet fiber. We demoed the iMAP 9700 for a few months, currently have Wave 7 Optics deployed in an older FTTP market, currently testing UTStarcom and possibly looking at bringing in a fourth vendor to look at before we make a final decision. Overall the UTStarcom stuff is really nice, 256 subs in a 1 RU chassis with 4 uplink ports (1 gig each) and 8 downlink (1.25 Gig up/down each). In talking to various vendors we should have 10 gig uplinks on the equipment as well as 10 gig downlinks/1 gig uplink on the epon ports by the end of this year.

Enough of that...here are some pics.

This is our MetaSwitch MG2510 - the call agents are in another facility.


UTStarcom BBS1000+ 1 RU = 256 subs with a 32 way passive or 512 with 64 way passives


The First CO my company built, Metaswitch MG3500, Extreme Networks Black Diamond 6808 and Wave 7 Optics LML equipment.


A bunch of Extreme Networks Summit 24e3's for a customer installation
 
WesM63

2[H]4U
Since I helped kill the last thread, i figure i better help restore this one.

My home network diagram:


EDIT: Need to update with my 360 and PS3.

I'll try to get some pics soon.
 
fibroptikl

Supreme [H]ardness
Same as the last post. Speedstream DSL Modem, Linksys WRT54G v4 running Tomato. Netgear Managed Switch

 
blairellis

Limp Gawd
Downstairs - Modem, WRT54G v5, and Vonage VOIP box:



Upstairs - WRT54G v8 running DD-WRT acting as a wireless bridge for my server (when its done being set up, it will get wired in downstairs) and main computer:



Speedtest after the wireless bridge:

 
jojo1224

Limp Gawd
I just got a Dlink WBR-2310 yesterday so now the setup is different. And i forgot to add my Xbox again , it would be connected to the WBR-2310. The DI-524 is gonna be a backup and maybe i will do something with it later.

Thank your ring.of.steel for letting me host it on your site. Pressure-Drop.org
 
Cheetoz

[H]ard|Gawd
worked hard to get a 7.3 SNR with 49dB on my 6mbps line.



im optimistic this choke helped! :p
 
Jay_2

2[H]4U
My home network. Its not all running at the moment due to having to mess some rooms around but this is as it was a few weeks ago.

 
Gawd
I'd like to say that changing the format of this thread to pics only basically stops people from commenting on people's setups. In my opinion people's comments and e-peen envy was part of the fun of the old thread. Now you are only able to look at network pics and move on without comment, like in a museum. Meh. :(

So I posted a comment, so I'd better have pics, apparently. I've posted these network diagrams elsewhere, but people wanted some pics to go with them, so here you go:

My home network. The left branch of the network is my home network and the right branch serviced by the 2610 router is my little lab:



The network diagram of my current lab setup with IPs and fiber connections shown:



And now the pics.

My work area in our crappily furnished basement work area (a.k.a Man Land)




A shot of my desk:




A closeup of my rack (details on my wood rack can be seen in this thread)



From bottom to top:
MSA 1000 with redundant fiber switches and 256mb cache each & 14 72GB U320 10k RPM SCSI Drives
(I have another 14-drive tray, but it isn't connected in this pic)
5x IBM x336 Servers (Dual 3.0 Xeon, 4GB RAM, 2x 36GB HD)
Catalyst 3524 Switch
InkJet Printer
OmniView 8-port KVM
Cisco 2610 Router
Netgear 10/100 Switch
NetGear 10/100/1000 Switch


Side view:



This shot shows the old Compaq desktop I use as my home file server that serves up AD, DNS, DHCP, WSUS updates and Symantec LiveUpdates.

On the top of the rack you can barely make out a Linksys WRT54GS router and LaserJet 6L printer.



Top and bottom rear shots. I couldn't be bothered to add cable management since the parts in the rack change so often:



You can barely see the orange fiber cables leading from each server to the MSA all but buried by cables.

 
priteshvarsani

Limp Gawd
Hey Lugztaz,

With all of that power hungry equipment, I would highly recomend virtualising all of them servers onto a much larger server, save the planet, ease management, the possibilities with virtualisation is endless lol.

Thats what ive done into my home network, got 2 HUGE servers off work for about 1000GBP as they were decomissioned and they did'nt need them, then set up VMware ESX onto them both, set up all of my production stuff (e.g my domain controllers etc..) onto one server and all experimental stuff onto another. So now i only have 3 servers, two for ESX and one running endian firewall as my cisco PIX broke lol.
 
Limp Gawd
True True but ever since i discovered virtualisation, ive been basically virtualising evrything. I just prefer to use vmware and the likes, but its up to you im only suggesting
 
Guest
BobSutan said:
If you post in this thread WITHOUT a picture, your post will be deleted.
Click to expand...


Some people may prefer to have the actual physical equipment, as afterall it is something you enjoy doing, not a space saver at a buisness.
 
[H]ard|Gawd
priteshvarsani said:
Hey Lugztaz,

With all of that power hungry equipment, I would highly recomend virtualising all of them servers onto a much larger server, save the planet, ease management, the possibilities with virtualisation is endless lol.

Thats what ive done into my home network, got 2 HUGE servers off work for about 1000GBP as they were decomissioned and they did'nt need them, then set up VMware ESX onto them both, set up all of my production stuff (e.g my domain controllers etc..) onto one server and all experimental stuff onto another. So now i only have 3 servers, two for ESX and one running endian firewall as my cisco PIX broke lol.
Click to expand...
X

I really need to clean up my phone and dish cables :eek:

I actually have the two servers running on a VM, just represented differently. I really want to get some used dell servers that I can rackmount so I can use them and take this other one and use it for a media PC.
 
lost eden

Simple, but what do you expect for a uni dorm room where I'm not even supposed to be running NAT?

Beige box is a 500MHz K6-2 with 32MiB RAM running m0n0wall. Case is far too big, I keep meaning to replace it with something smaller, as well as replacing the 3.5" hard drive with the CF adaptor I bought;


Switch is an Allied Telesyn AT-FS724i. It has a rainbow on it, which obviously indicates that I run a LGBT-friendly network;


I recently discovered that port 5 is dead, but it's not as if I'm short on spare ports! You'll also note that not a single one of my cables match (all but one were thrown out by uni/offices/etc. for having broken clips etc.)


I'm thinking about adding a wireless AP, if I can get one cheap enough on eBay.

Edit: because other people are doing it. Fastest I've ever had in the UK :) Pity the uni blocks all the 'useful' ports though.
 
