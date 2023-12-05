Netflix opening physical locations

Wait so they're not shipping DVDs anymore but they're opening Blockbusters?

Where can I apply for some of this Netflix idea money, I'm a real smooth-talker; gIbZ m0n3Yz Na0=!" thank you very much.
 
I am not sure if it as much link to blockbuster, more small Disneylands no ?

Seem to be 80s stranger things theme diner, Squid games parkour, Cobra kai karate gears you can buy etc...

This would surprise everyone if this work even a little bit.
 
