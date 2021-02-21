Need to find duplicate file names without scanning files

I have a seafile server. As a result of a few operations it has created duplicate files and the only difference is that it added a (1) to each duplicate. I need to search for these duplicate files quicky. I can have the seafile library connected to the computer in two ways, windows cloud drive api or a mapped network drive. However, I need to find the duplicates without scanning the file content only the file name. If the software scans the content it automatically downloads the file to the desktop. That will be 100 gb of unessesary transfer.



That is why I need a way to look at filenames only. I cannot find a piece of software that will do that. They all want to do some content analysis.



I'm hoping you guys have some suggestions because right now I'm almost thinking maybe extracting a file list and identifying the dupes in excel and then using that list to do a delete.