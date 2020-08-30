Need suggestions on how to accommodate a 3090 in a Silverstone FT02 case with limited to no space.

Specs first:
Silverstone FT-02 Fortress Black
Intel 4930k @4.2ghz
MSI GTX 970 Gaming
Corsair H100i
Corsair Vengeance 32GB (4x8GB) DDR3 1600 MHz
EVGA 860 Watt power supply
My biggest concern presently at the moment is my Silverstone FT02 which those who are unfamiliar, has a design build where the mobo is rotated 90 degrees for a cooling system that pushes air from the bottom up top. However, because of that my current 970 at 277mm length is already butting up against my Corsair H100i radiator which is also sitting on top of the three 180mm fans pushing air from the bottom of the case. So because of this I'm gonna have to make some serious modifications in order to accommodate the 3090. Btw I'm using this primarily for work not gaming fyi in case those of you questioning why this gpu.
All speculation aside at the true nature of it's size, it's safe to say the final version will definitely exceed the limits of the space I have in the case so I'm trying to be proactive here and see what my options are but not spend more than necessary. One thing I considered was getting a Noctua NH-D15 giving me the ½ inch clearance needed to fit this bad boy in there and selling my liquid cooler but unfortunately I have the Corsair Vengeance sticks have that a super high clearance, so short of removing the heatsinks that is a no go (and I'm seriously too clumsy to attempt this myself).
Other option were getting another AIO liquid cooler like a Corsair H80i in this setup, however, based off of the users comments I'm not sure if it'll be efficient enough to cool my overlocked 4930k which currently runs like butter with my current setup.
And finally, I've tried looking around if there's a way rig the case in such a way to fit the 3090, my currently H100i, and not have to perform a lot of surgery in the case to do that. Which again, I'm clumsy and I don't have the tools for all that. So was hoping to ask you experts in this matter what I should do cuz I'd really like to keep the cost down to less $100-150 at the very most. With that said, I'm sure some of you guys are creative enough to figure out a novel solution I haven't considered yet. Thanks in advance!
