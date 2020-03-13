Need some purchasing advice.

This post will probably be pretty simple for everyone.Here is what I own and much to my shock I'm coming up on five years of age. I'm going to pick my spot here pretty soon and replace/upgrade before I have a rude surprise.Router: NETGEAR Nighthawk Smart WiFi Router (R7000) - AC1900Modem: NETGEAR Cable Modem 24x8 DOCSIS 3.0 Max Speed 960Mbps | Certified for XFINITY by Comcast, Spectrum, COX & More (CM600) (Spectrum here.)This hardware has been sufficient for my needs as a frame of reference although I wouldn't mind going up the ladder a little bit on ability.I'm a little stumped with AC2300, AC4000, and where the law of diminishing returns is. I see Tri Band. Things like this.I see mesh networking and I'm looking into the pros and cons of that. I have been very happy with Netgear but I'm not married to them.I'll spend what I have to without getting insane but I think you all get the idea. I just need help cutting through the hype and landing in that general sweet spot which I definitely feel like this gear was and even still is. Thanks.