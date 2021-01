Deadjasper said: Thanks guys. It is Windows 10 Home in S mode so that explains it. Just another way for M$ to milk the sheep. Click to expand...

Fully free to go to Home (but you cannot revert back to S easily has the security would be compromised) it is just a more secure version of windows that would only run signed application in VM (i.e. store apps).I learned all this today by the way has a work from home coworker had issue installing stuff on is new laptop, that was a windows S (didn't knew that even exist, at first I thought it was a windows Arm device like the previous surface I had that ran only windows store app).