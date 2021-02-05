Need some advice with memory selection and 2 vs 4

This is my first AMD build and I'm trying to determine which of these 64GB G.Skill memory kits/configurations would serve me best. 2 vs 4 sticks. I've got 3 4x16GB and 2 2x32GB options below. 2 sticks would sure make it easier to fit an AIO water block. 4 sticks would probably be tight. On the other hand, I've read that the 5950X might do better with 4 sticks vs 2. What would you advise?



CPU is 5950X

Mobo is ASUS Crosshair VIII Dark Hero X570



Trident Z Neo

4 x 16GB, 3600 Mhz, CL16-16-16-36, 1.35V

G.Skill F4-3600C16Q-64GTZN



Trident Z Neo

4 x 16GB, 3600 Mhz, CL16-19-19-39, 1.35V

G.Skill F4-3600C16Q-64GTZNC



Trident Z Neo

4 x 16GB, 3600 Mhz, CL18-22-22-42, 1.35V

G.Skill F4-3600C18Q-64GTZN



Trident Z Neo

2 x 32GB, 3600 Mhz, CL16-22-22-42, 1.45V

G.Skill F4-3600C16D-64GTZN



Trident Z Neo

2 x 32GB, 3600 Mhz, CL18-22-22-42, 1.35V

G.Skill F4-3600C18D-64GRZN



(There were some options with tighter timings but they don't seem to be as available and they are much more expensive)