Need software to distribute email

W

WilliamJones

n00b
Joined
Aug 19, 2018
Messages
61
I don't know where to even begin looking for this. What I need is low cost, or better yet, free software that will do the following:
A user would log in to a database or website and leave a message. The software would then email a copy of the message to a list of users that have their email addresses entered in the database. As an option, the software could schedule to send out a collection of messages received daily or weekly
Any ideas of where to start looking?
 
B

BBQisGood

n00b
Joined
Jan 20, 2018
Messages
15
This sounds like place where a LISTSERV or mailing list software would be the right thing. Imagine multiple email mailing lists. And each email list has its own membership. Each list would only allow specific member to post which would send email to the members in the list. You would have to tune the membership permissions and access controls to get it to behave exactly as you desired.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_mailing_list_software

And the schedule of daily or weekly is known as email digest.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Email_digest

GNU Mailman's feature list sounds about right for what you are looking for.
https://www.gnu.org/software/mailman/features.html

And the same with Discourse, though Discourse appears to be if Forums-software and a Mailing List software had a baby together.
https://www.discourse.org/features
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top