Need software to distribute email

WilliamJones
n00b
- Joined
- Aug 19, 2018
- Messages
- 61
I don't know where to even begin looking for this. What I need is low cost, or better yet, free software that will do the following:
A user would log in to a database or website and leave a message. The software would then email a copy of the message to a list of users that have their email addresses entered in the database. As an option, the software could schedule to send out a collection of messages received daily or weekly
Any ideas of where to start looking?
