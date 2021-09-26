Need software to distribute email

This sounds like place where a LISTSERV or mailing list software would be the right thing. Imagine multiple email mailing lists. And each email list has its own membership. Each list would only allow specific member to post which would send email to the members in the list. You would have to tune the membership permissions and access controls to get it to behave exactly as you desired.And the schedule of daily or weekly is known as email digest.GNU Mailman's feature list sounds about right for what you are looking for.And the same with Discourse, though Discourse appears to be if Forums-software and a Mailing List software had a baby together.