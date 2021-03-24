Need Range Extender $130 Budget

Good Day Hard Forum.

I find myself in need of your assistance again.

Im looking for a good Range Extender. I have a Netgear Router, and was thinking about getting this:

NETGEAR WiFi Mesh Range Extender EX7500​

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0762QT7S6/ref=ox_sc_act_title_2?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&psc=1

or

TP-Link AC2600 WiFi Extender(RE650)​

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01MR90E3A/ref=ox_sc_act_title_1?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&th=1

Whats the difference between Mesh Extender and this TP Extender?
 
