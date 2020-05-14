Need mobo for 3600x

kandor

Hi,

I hoping to upgrade my wireless HTC vive computer. It's on it's last legs with a 2600k oc to 4.8 and a 1080 gpu.

For now, I just want to upgrade the mobo, cpu and ram on a bit of a budget. Main issue is the X570 mobo's are expensive. So I've turned to older B450 mobo's for the lower price. These are the parts I'm looking at. I'm really not up to speed on why or why not to avoid the B450 board other than future proofing. Any advice would be appreciated!

Ryzen 5 3600X
Asus TUF B450
G.skill ddr4 2400
 
im really happy with my asus, same as that one but matx. 450s have less pci lanes and right now we dont know about "future proofing" on the 450s. everything floating around the interwebs right now says next gen ryzen will be b550/x570 only. so if you are hoping to drop in a new cpu if a couple years you might not be able to with a 450 series. same boat im in. if you can find a ASUS Prime X570-P or the TUF version they will take next gen.
 
echn111

I normally don't advise waiting for the next gen product to come out because it's usually far in the future, but if you don't mind waiting a bit the B550 boards are coming out soon and will pretty much relace the B450's. Launch date is supposedly June 16.
 
somebrains

I’ve run 1700x ocd to 4.2ghz all core on a junk b450 board with lots of fans.
It ran fine, rolled it back to auto boost bc there wasn’t tangible gain besides a learning experience.
If you don’t plan on spending more $ past a stock 8c thru ddr5 I’d just buy whatever is available and roll with it.

if you are going 12c+ then it’s silly not to buy a quality x570 board.
It’s also silly to starve your build in a hot box.
I’ve got a fractal define c that’s going to be given to a kid with a 3200g build bc airflow matters, even if you run closed loop.
 
