Need mobo for 3600x

Hi,
I hoping to upgrade my wireless HTC vive computer. It's on it's last legs with a 2600k oc to 4.8 and a 1080 gpu.
For now, I just want to upgrade the mobo, cpu and ram on a bit of a budget. Main issue is the X570 mobo's are expensive. So I've turned to older B450 mobo's for the lower price. These are the parts I'm looking at. I'm really not up to speed on why or why not to avoid the B450 board other than future proofing. Any advice would be appreciated!
Ryzen 5 3600X
Asus TUF B450
G.skill ddr4 2400
