Need mobo for 3600x

I hoping to upgrade my wireless HTC vive computer. It's on it's last legs with a 2600k oc to 4.8 and a 1080 gpu.



For now, I just want to upgrade the mobo, cpu and ram on a bit of a budget. Main issue is the X570 mobo's are expensive. So I've turned to older B450 mobo's for the lower price. These are the parts I'm looking at. I'm really not up to speed on why or why not to avoid the B450 board other than future proofing. Any advice would be appreciated!



Ryzen 5 3600X

Asus TUF B450

ASUS Prime X570-P or the TUF version they will take next gen.

im really happy with my asus, same as that one but matx. 450s have less pci lanes and right now we dont know about "future proofing" on the 450s. everything floating around the interwebs right now says next gen ryzen will be b550/x570 only. so if you are hoping to drop in a new cpu if a couple years you might not be able to with a 450 series. same boat im in. if you can find a