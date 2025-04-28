  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Need info on eeePC Gen 1 Processor / Mobo

I need to build a security camera rig for a friends house. We're building window bars for him as he has gotten break ins and we want to be able to watch and make sure nothing stupid happens.

I don't have a budget is the thing, neither does he. So I have a board that I can enamel / epoxy for environmental proofing, but I need to know what the CPU is capable of, and if the mobo's USB controller can handle 2 webcams.

I have no idea the model, all I know is its 1 core, maybe 2 threads, 800mhz ish, no L2, 128/256k L1, uses DDR2 in a solo slot, and has like 8GB eMMC on board. It has a VGA out and 2 USB ports, and I imagine I could boot it off an SD card if I really had to.

Does anyone know about this platform? What chipsets were used etc? I want to use this board so I can put it above the stove or in the bathroom and it won't get hurt by grease or water.

Tried IRC, most useless waste of time in my entire life.
 
A little more research. The first eeePC 701 had a Celeron M 353@900MHz which was 1C/1T

https://www.cpubenchmark.net/compare/5157vs715/Intel-N100-vs-Intel-Celeron-M-900MHz

Even slower than the N270 which was also terrible. I don't think the eeePC got the N270 until the 9XX series (2nd gen?) and maybe retrofitted older 7XX ones. The N270 didn't launch until 2008 and the eeePC was in 2007. If it's truly a 1st gen 701, then it's a Celeron M 353.
 
That sounds like its the one.

If the comparison is to an N270, which I happen to know WOULD do this job, then I will be looking to another machine.
 
Not only do I highly doubt that, based on resources between the CPU's, tests, and personal use of them, plus it having actual L2 where the board I have only has L1, it def could do it. Esp on openBSD. My issue though is my 2 N270's need bios updates and it has been the biggest pain in my butt to actually get it done.

No, I'm looking at the celeron on a page, thats not it. Could it be a crusoe?

https://www.cpu-world.com/CPUs/Cele... M 353 RJ80536VC900512 - LE80536VC900512.html

I'll have to find the board to find out what it is
 
Yeah, I think that's what it is. But passmark's benchmark didn't have the "353" in their lineup only the "Celeron M 900MHz." My personal use of them didn't result in any outstanding memories. I had a 1st gen 701 with Xandros Linux and then the one with WinXP and then Acers, Dells, and various incarnations of the Atom. I think I'd take a N270 over the Celeron M if only for the 2 threads. It was hard to get a feel for the performance of the Celeron within a random linux disto I never used before (or since), let alone remember how good or bad it was 18 years ago :p.

But good luck to you. I think it's a fool's errand type of endeavor with that old of a 32-bit processor, but maybe you can coax some magic out of it. Even a Raspberry Pi 2 would out perform it if you can find one cheap. I'll send you one for the cost of shipping :p.
 
When your dell latitude d610 and old Android phone look like a screamer, it's a pretty slow cpu.
 
