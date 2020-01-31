Need HelpDesk software suggestions

Currently, we use MicroFocus Zenworks (ugh) for some of our helpdesk functions. We are looking to replace this. I was wondering if you guys have any suggestions on what is out there that serves our purpose?



Must-Haves

Hardware/Software Inventory

Ability to push software, software updates - being able to install any *.MSI, *.EXE, copying a file to a desktop, etc.



Niceties

Trouble-Ticket System

Remote Control, or at least a plugin option to utilize Bomgar Remote Desktop

Windows Patch Management









We have found Dell/EMC KACE which seems to suit our needs, but it is rather expensive. We would like to see if there are any other comparable softwares out there. Thanks.