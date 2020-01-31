Need HelpDesk software suggestions

K

Kelvarr

[H]ardness Supreme
Currently, we use MicroFocus Zenworks (ugh) for some of our helpdesk functions. We are looking to replace this. I was wondering if you guys have any suggestions on what is out there that serves our purpose?

Must-Haves
Hardware/Software Inventory
Ability to push software, software updates - being able to install any *.MSI, *.EXE, copying a file to a desktop, etc.

Niceties
Trouble-Ticket System
Remote Control, or at least a plugin option to utilize Bomgar Remote Desktop
Windows Patch Management




We have found Dell/EMC KACE which seems to suit our needs, but it is rather expensive. We would like to see if there are any other comparable softwares out there. Thanks.
 
FlawleZ

FlawleZ

Gawd
How large is your helpdesk and/or customer base? Bomgar can integrate with several ITSM solutions. We use Remedy for ITSM and Bomgar for remote support but don't currently use the integration feature.
 
