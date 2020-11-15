Need help with my PSU

L

Lakados

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
2,918
I was running a Corsair 850 Platinum with my Ryzen 3900x and my 2080TI, it recently started just crashing whenever I launched a game. Replaced it with an old 700, while I did an RMA So I got the RMA back and the new Corsair 850 is doing the same thing, so I said F This and put in a Seasonic Focus 850, only to have the same problem. I can't believe I have 3, 850W PSU's that have failed while my 8 year old 700 is rocking strong. The far more likely event here is I am doing something wrong with the PSU hookup. But for the life of me I can't figure it out. Any and all constructive commentary is greatly appreciated.
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
17,741
If you are using a UPS, bypass it and plug straight into the wall and see what happens.
 
L

Lakados

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
2,918
Zepher said:
If you are using a UPS, bypass it and plug straight into the wall and see what happens.
Click to expand...
I am using a UPS, but we have really bad power here I am pretty sure I know what will happen if I run it too long directly connected to the wall. But it's worth a shot, but why would it affect the 850's but not the 700?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top