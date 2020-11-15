Need help with my PSU

I was running a Corsair 850 Platinum with my Ryzen 3900x and my 2080TI, it recently started just crashing whenever I launched a game. Replaced it with an old 700, while I did an RMA So I got the RMA back and the new Corsair 850 is doing the same thing, so I said F This and put in a Seasonic Focus 850, only to have the same problem. I can't believe I have 3, 850W PSU's that have failed while my 8 year old 700 is rocking strong. The far more likely event here is I am doing something wrong with the PSU hookup. But for the life of me I can't figure it out. Any and all constructive commentary is greatly appreciated.