Need help with great airflow mid-tower case

Having some serious airflow concerns after upgrading my video card and need recommendations for a new case with proper airflow.



I currently have a Phanteks Eclipse P400 Tempered glass. It has spots for 2 140mm fans at the top, 1 in rear, and 3 120mm in the front. The front panel is covered by a plastic panel which is absolutely killing my airflow.



It currently has a Corsair H100i V2 cpu cooler in the front two fan spot, two 120mm fans at the top and one 120mm fan in the rear all acting as exhaust to cool the video card (3080) (i had it set as front rear intake (3 fans) and 2 exhaust (top) and it was much much worse.) The fans are all Noctua NF-F12's



If i play battlefield 5 which stresses the gpu and cpu to the max, my cpu is hitting 90-100C due to the cpu radiator acting as exhaust and pulling the video card heat past it. The other 3 120mm cannot seem to keep up with the heat load being generated in the case. If i run the cpu as intake, it doesnt seem to help at all and the gpu still gets hot.



If if leave the tempered glass and front cover on.. im seeing 80C+ on the video card and 90c+ on the cpu. If i take the side and front covers off, im seeing 65-70c on both. I clearly have an airflow issue.







So my question is... what case is available for good air flow for the setup i have? I need a good balance of intake/exhaust for this setup since the video card is dumping all the heat in the case, but i also cannot top mount the cpu radiator unless i run a full tower case due to the extreme bend in the cpu cooler lines.



Ive been looking at the Lian Li Lancool II mesh, and the Phanteks eclipse p500A (which seems identical to my case except the front being mesh.. but has no place to mount my H100i cooler). And also the Thermaltake view 71 - which is a full tower, but would give me a place for the radiator to mount and still have front intake fans.



sorry for the long post, but i wanted to get all the info out there so i can get the best recommendations. If i can figure out how to share a picture of my current case setup, i can do do that to help.