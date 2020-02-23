Need help with gaming rig

So to make a long story short. a while back i got a Ryzen 2700X 8c/16t great gaming cpu.
running it in a gigabyte aorus m w/ b450 chipset. I hate this board. lots of random blue screen crashed when gaming.
I need advice on a new mobo, case and video card maybe PSU as well. I need to make this system tiny and reliable.
