Need Help with a Corsair H115i AIO Problem

I just installed a brand new Corsair H115i RGB PRO XT AIO and when i went to hook up the usb connector to the pump i noticed the cable seemed awfully loose for a usb connection - upon closer inspection the "female" portion of the connector is...not there (probably knocked loose within the pump) so the cable doesn't actually plug into anything - just the cut-out plastic of the pump

I realize the solution to this problem is basically "buy a new AIO and RMA this one since it's defective" but I was curious what the purpose of the USB connector even is? If I just leave it in there, what am I missing? Does that USB connection handle ARGB syncing and such things?

Any advice would be great - I'm honestly just incredibly frustrated and want to talk about it - I realize the only thing to really do is just buy a new water cooler
 
its used with icue to control pump and fan speeds and the rgb. so without it you will get default low speeds and rainbow puke.
 
