Need help picking Ryzen 3 Motherboard.

So I'm still running my trusty old i5 4690K at 4.5ghz. But I'm looking at upgrading to a Ryzen 5 3600. I recently went from a GTX970 to an MSI 1660 Super Gaming X because it's pretty much silent, and I was sick of the loud fan on my ITX 970 card. Now, I've been eyeing several MSI B450 boards, but it seems like they all have major issues with BIOS/Stability... or it's the no news is good news situation? The BIOS updates come out and nobody complains anymore? The B450 Gaming Pro Carbon AC is the one I have my eye on the most, I like that it has Intel LAN/Wifi/BT, and the ALC1220 Audio with Optical out. Looks nice, RGB with Mystic Light so I can sync with my GPU with only 1 program. Now I think If I'm spending more than the Gaming Pro Carbon AC costs, I'd like to just jump to X570... with the MSI MPG Gaming Plus. Really what I want out of a board is the ALC1220 with Optical Out, not bottom tier VRM, a board I won't have to fight with because of BIOS issues like on my old Gigabyte board that's even older... SLI would be cool, but we all know it's never worth adding a second card in a few years, just buy a better single.. ? I'd also like to go with 3600mhz Memory and try some Memory overclocking, or at least manually tighten the timings up, I've never dabbled with that, and it seems as though an All-Core overclock isn't very helpful on Ryzen 3, so making the memory work better is what I'd like to do this time around. I've always just bought kits with XMP profiles and set and forget. So a board that can handle memory tweaking would be good. I miss the days where if you wanted a good board you just bought a DFI board I'm looking to spend $250, or less, Canadian Rubles.. please help me decide.