Need help picking Ryzen 3 Motherboard.

Discussion in 'AMD MoBos' started by Borgschulze, Dec 15, 2019.

    Borgschulze

    2[H]4U

    So I'm still running my trusty old i5 4690K at 4.5ghz. But I'm looking at upgrading to a Ryzen 5 3600.

    I recently went from a GTX970 to an MSI 1660 Super Gaming X because it's pretty much silent, and I was sick of the loud fan on my ITX 970 card.

    Now, I've been eyeing several MSI B450 boards, but it seems like they all have major issues with BIOS/Stability... or it's the no news is good news situation? The BIOS updates come out and nobody complains anymore?

    The B450 Gaming Pro Carbon AC is the one I have my eye on the most, I like that it has Intel LAN/Wifi/BT, and the ALC1220 Audio with Optical out. Looks nice, RGB with Mystic Light so I can sync with my GPU with only 1 program.

    Now I think If I'm spending more than the Gaming Pro Carbon AC costs, I'd like to just jump to X570... with the MSI MPG Gaming Plus.

    Really what I want out of a board is the ALC1220 with Optical Out, not bottom tier VRM, a board I won't have to fight with because of BIOS issues like on my old Gigabyte board that's even older... SLI would be cool, but we all know it's never worth adding a second card in a few years, just buy a better single.. ?

    I'd also like to go with 3600mhz Memory and try some Memory overclocking, or at least manually tighten the timings up, I've never dabbled with that, and it seems as though an All-Core overclock isn't very helpful on Ryzen 3, so making the memory work better is what I'd like to do this time around. I've always just bought kits with XMP profiles and set and forget. So a board that can handle memory tweaking would be good.

    I miss the days where if you wanted a good board you just bought a DFI board :)

    I'm looking to spend $250, or less, Canadian Rubles.. please help me decide.
     
    waderunner

    [H]ard|Gawd

    Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite wifi tics your boxes, and seems well reviewed. I've got a good X470 Taichi, but I almost pulled the trigger on the Gigabyte over Thanksgiving, when it was on sale in the states for $150.
     
    Borgschulze

    Borgschulze 2[H]4U

    Borgschulze

    Borgschulze 2[H]4U

    Picked up the Gigabyte board.

    To my surprise, Ryzen 5 3600X was on sale for $20 more than the 3600 was. :) I got the last one at my local Canada Computers.
     
    crazycrave

    Gawd

    I have a 3600 on a Gigabyte AB350M - DS3H with a mixed bag of G - Skill paired to make 16Gb in all 4 slots in XMP 3200Mhz profile .. on that board with that 3600 it loves 4.2Ghz all core
     
    mda

    [H]ard|Gawd

    For a 3600, any AM4's VRM will be enough, so long as the BIOS is updated.

    The 3600/X uses about 10W less power than the 1600X, and 30W less than the 2600X.
     
    Jandor

    Limp Gawd

    If you're not on a APU system, system RAM is not that important. get more RAM instead of faster. I bet the gaming standard will be 32GB next year as 3D professional software needs basically more than 64GB today.
     
    somebrains

    Gawd

    Garbage b450m ran max all core clocked 2600 and 1700x fine.
    Can’t see a cpu with less draw being a problem.

    my desktops are all on Ethernet.

    more ram and max io nvme are neglected domains.
     
    crazycrave

    crazycrave Gawd

    lukart

    Limp Gawd

    Sometimes with the prices of the X570, you can find a top tier like the Taichi X470 for cheaper than a mid tier X570..
     
