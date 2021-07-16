Need help installing AMD drivers

Hello,



I recently moved from windows on my new pc gaming build. I was able to find a gpu near msrp on stock x for $600. I just received it, its an AMD 6700XT.



I am having problems installing the drivers. I downloaded the package from AMD's site. Unzipped the archive and from that directory.



I am on Linux MINT latest version.



I see the amdgpu-install file, but it will not run.



michael@MINT-DESKTOP:~/Downloads/AMD 6700XT/amdgpu-pro-21.20-1271047-ubuntu-20.04$ ls -l

total 702224

-rw-r--r-- 1 michael michael 1684 Jun 8 20:52 amdgpu_21.20-1271047_amd64.deb

-rw-r--r-- 1 michael michael 2212 Jun 8 19:03 amdgpu-core_21.20-1271047_all.deb

-rw-r--r-- 1 michael michael 6658152 Jun 8 19:05 amdgpu-dkms_5.11.5.26-1271047_all.deb

-rw-r--r-- 1 michael michael 7846244 Jun 8 19:04 amdgpu-dkms-firmware_5.11.5.26-1271047_all.deb

-rw-r--r-- 1 michael michael 2852816 Jun 8 19:04 amdgpu-doc_21.20-1271047_all.deb

-rwxr-xr-x 1 michael michael 10967 Jun 8 19:00 amdgpu-install

-rw-r--r-- 1 michael michael 2148 Jun 8 20:52 amdgpu-lib_21.20-1271047_amd64.deb

-rw-r--r-- 1 michael michael 1848 Jun 8 20:53 amdgpu-lib32_21.20-1271047_amd64.deb

-rw-r--r-- 1 michael michael 2836 Jun 8 20:52 amdgpu-pin_21.20-1271047_all.deb

-rw-r--r-- 1 michael michael 5324 Jun 8 20:53 amdgpu-pro_21.20-1271047_amd64.deb

-rw-r--r-- 1 michael michael 5552 Jun 8 19:03 amdgpu-pro-core_21.20-1271047_all.deb



michael@MINT-DESKTOP:~/Downloads/AMD 6700XT/amdgpu-pro-21.20-1271047-ubuntu-20.04$

michael@MINT-DESKTOP:~/Downloads/AMD 6700XT/amdgpu-pro-21.20-1271047-ubuntu-20.04$ sudo ./amdgpu-install --opencl-pal

[sudo] password for michael:

dpkg-deb: error: failed to read archive '/home/michael/Downloads/AMD': No such file or directory

michael@MINT-DESKTOP:~/Downloads/AMD 6700XT/amdgpu-pro-21.20-1271047-ubuntu-20.04$



Thanks for any help with this.