Need help from a console tech (xbox one amd series s)

I got a weird issue I can't figure out. I am on cable, using the newest COX cable modem/router for ethernet.



I cannot get either of my xboxs to connect via ethernet. I am using an xbox one x, and a brand new out of the box xbox series s.



Both ports on the modem are fine. When I plug in a PC it works fine. Same cable (I bought a new cable as well).



But when I plug in either xbox's it will blink orange for a while on the port, go green for a second then blink orange then repeat.



When I plug in my sons laptop, same port, same cable, it will go solid green (occasional blink for data transfer).



So what gives?