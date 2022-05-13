Need help fixing my drive renaming blunder

I have an internal card reader that has SD CF and MS and 2 other slots that I assigned drive letters to it is still installed but the names are no longer correct as I reassigned drive letters when I got new drives. There is no driver software involved (Well manufacturers software as it is just a normal mass storage class device).

I want to delete the name but when I do it just reverts back to the one that is already there! I searched the interwebs but I just get the "Normal" how to rename USB drives articles of which I already know how to do.

I just want it to go back to the normal USB drive name it does the same thing with and without a card in the reader.