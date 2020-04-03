Need Help Finding Maximum Power for my AIO Unit

I'm trying to figure out how many max amps this unit draws:Enermax only gives the "rated current" and not "input current."For their 120mm fans on the AIO unit, it says "rated current" .38 amps. There is no way that can be max power usage unless these are the most inefficient 120mm fans every made.Noctua gives input current, as stated here:For comparison, the Noctua Industrial 140MM fan spinning at 2000 RPMs, has a much higher pressure and air flow rating, and draws .18 ampI'm not sure we can even determine the maximum power usage from the specs they give?