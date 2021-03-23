Need help backing up my past wife's iphone

Everything iphone is for some reason ridiculously complicated... there is a good chance I'm making this more complicated than it even is but anyway My wife recently passed away and I want to send all her pictures that were on her phone as well as the pictures of her on my phone to family members and friends that would like them... In total there is almost 50gb of pictures band videos.



I loaded everything onto google drive from both our phones and my first plan was to share that google photos drive email that I created and that I am also paying for the extra storage (I think it's like $2 a month which is nothing) but I'm terrified that someone is going to sign in and there phone without them even knowing is going to start backing up and then I will have someone else's photos to have to sort through... So my new plan is to just buy thumb drives since 64gb drives are cheap and send them to whoever wants them out of the friends and family.



The photos on my s20 are simple to offload and they stay in the folders I created... I have them saved on my pc just the way I want them...



On her phone she has a few picture folders but when I plug her phone into my pc those folders are not visible the way she had them... There are folders showing but everything seems to be random... Is this something I just have to deal with using windows? Is there any better way to get her pictures on my pc and onto some thumb drives? I have even tried playing some of the videos but not all of them even want to load but I'm chamlking that up to the media player